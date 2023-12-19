Still Don't Think This Is a Battle of Good and Evil, Eh?

What does teaching a child how to do BJs and the finer points of masturbation have to do with success in school? Does it help a child's ability to learn math facts, how to read, or understand what they're reading? What is it that our schools should be teaching, anyway? If you're the newly-elected Fairfax County, Va., school board president, gay sex should be front and center. In fact, when Karl Frisch took his oath of office, he laid his left hand on gay porn books and, with his right arm raised and his male partner looking adoringly at him, he swore an oath to be a "providential magistrate" of Fairfax County schools.

So much for the "the protective care of God or of nature as a spiritual power," which is the meaning of providence.

If you haven't figured out that this gay porn library book issue isn't an issue of good versus evil then you haven't been paying attention. Allowing third graders or middle schoolers to be exposed to this porn in class or at the school library is disgusting, wrong, and wholly unnecessary unless you run a sex school, but Frisch took his oath of office on a stack of what he termed "banned" books. None of the books was banned. But they're all filled with porn.

He was so proud of himself, however, that he straightened out the books for the camera to capture the titles. One of the books was "Gender Queer." This book is so disgusting that parents who try to read excerpts of it at school board meetings are silenced because "there are children here!" and "that's inappropriate!"

We can't imagine why that would be a problem all of a sudden.

Click past the censors —if you dare:

The largest teachers union in the US recommends teachers include 'Gender Queer' in their summer reading.



'Gender Queer' includes sexual language and explicit pictures of boys having anal and oral sex.



It is available in school libraries and featured on NEA's website. pic.twitter.com/yeZ2KhnqnA — Clarity (@covid_clarity) July 6, 2023

Karl is totally cool with the district making gay porn available to children because it makes him feel so more empowered. And, after all, justifying his life choices is what's most important. It's why this political activist moved all the way from California and jumped into Virginia politics so he could be the childless gay man without kids in the schools to lead Fairfax school children into more confusion. Is his job to create equivalence between math and books depicting sex acts, because that's going to make that kid a great citizen?

PARENTS — PAY ATTENTION!



Fairfax County, Virginia, Karl Frisch was Sworn in on a Stack of SICK Sexually Explicit “Children” Books Instead of the Bible



Some of the disgusting books:



All boys aren’t blue



Gender Queer



Flamer



Another Pedo sworn in, madness! pic.twitter.com/UxfKI1nkli — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) December 15, 2023

The Daily Wire excerpted three of the books Frisch had in his stack.

In September 2021, nearly all Fairfax school board members except Frisch fled the dais as a mother read passages from the books. “What if I told you I touched another guy’s d***? What if I told you I sucked it? I was ten years old, but it’s true. I sucked Doug Goble’s d***, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too,” read one passage from “Lawn Boy.” [...] “Gender Queer” is a comic book featuring illustrations of a lesbian receiving oral sex on a strap-on dildo. FCPS kept it in libraries after saying it was a “a well-written, scientifically based narrative of one person’s journey with gender identity.” The book’s author, Maia Kobabe, said she does not recommend it for children. [...] In her journey of self-discovery, Maia visits the headquarters of a porn company that produced films called “Public Disgrace,” “Bound in Public,” and “Hardcore Gangbangs."

One doesn't have to teach the intricacies of gay sex — and why is it always gay, not straight, porn that activists are trying to get into schools, anyway?— to convey the idea that we treat all persons with kindness. Since government schools began in the United States, we got along just fine without porn in the libraries, unless National Geographic counts. What's magical about this moment that requires us to supply libraries with gay porn now?

But back to our new childless school board chairman.

[Frisch] has also styled himself as a victim because he is an atheist. He once gave an hour-long interview to the American Humanist Association, a group for agnostics. The video claimed that Fairfax County, a diverse and liberal D.C. suburb, was “targeted by religious extremists.” “The religious nuts come out of the woodwork,” he said. “Fairfax has a history of being an epicenter for right-wing religious fanaticism.” Every member of the Fairfax County School Board is a Democrat.

Instead of being institutions reflecting successful and moral Western traditions, the nation's left has turned government schools into drive-by centers of political activism. Student test scores and the breakdown of civil society show what a blunder this is.

Instead of porn, let's offer kids books that teach these future leaders about objective truth, moral rectitude, and making ethical choices. Let the Golden Rule prevail: "So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you…" is a start.

This isn't just a battle over library books, this is a battle between good and evil. Nothing less.





