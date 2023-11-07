Pro-Hamas and Antifa Protesters Block Washington State Port to Stop Israel Weapons Shipment

Pro-Hamas and Antifa protesters have expanded their beachhead from the quads of college campuses to the Port of Tacoma to stop a military ship from taking weapons to Israel.

Advertisement

The well-organized group of pro-Hamas protesters shut down several entry points to Washington State's Port of Tacoma on Monday where a U.S. military ship was tied up and being loaded with what was reputed to be weapons to help Israel in its war against Hamas. Protesters blocked the roads to prevent Port employees from getting to work to load the Cape Orlando, a cargo ship.

Wassim Hage with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center told KING 5 news that they got a tip the ship was in the port and that "sources... indicate to us that there is military cargo that is going to be put on this ship here," and the point of blocking it was to "make it almost impossible for the cargo to get loaded."

Despite the obvious national security implications of the attempted Port of Tacoma shutdown, it took hours for federal law enforcement to show up. Tacoma Police helped with traffic control. Interfering with a port used to be a national security issue but, since this is woke Washington and all, these terrorists probably will be allowed to go home to charge their iPhones instead of going to jail, unlike Orlando Grandmas on January 6.

KING 5 reported that the DOD confirmed that the vessel is "under the operational control of U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command and is supporting the movement of U.S. military cargo," but that's all the DOD would say because of, you know, national security.

Advertisement

Recommended: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Julia Roberts Escapes Doom Loop City – Edition

Photos sent to local media showed what appeared to be protesters sabotaging train tracks to the port, a feature of leftist protests in Washington State.

A listener sent me these photos from the Port of Tacoma showing, he says, extremists trying to stop trains from passing through.



You can see one man carrying wood, presumably to block the tracks. You see another seemingly messing with equipment. pic.twitter.com/NnYeZb1CTQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 7, 2023

Protesters also took their kayaks and canoes to crowd the ship to keep it from sailing. The USS Cole disaster has faded from the memories of security-minded mariners overseeing our Ports.

The same ship was halted from loading in the Port of Oakland when pro-Hamas and Antifa "protesters" chained themselves to a ladder. The Port of Tacoma is believed to be the last stop for the ship before it sails to the Middle East.

Protesters attempted to treat the Port like their personal CHAZ and CHOP zones and "occupied" the Port for most of the day in hopes they'd stop all Port employees from making it to work.

Advertisement

WALKING IN CIRCLES: FAR-LEFT activists still trying to prevent crews from loading ships at Port of Tacoma. #Tacoma pic.twitter.com/iRqSq07AMq — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) November 7, 2023

Talk host Jason Rantz reported that a Fox News reporter was prevented from coming inside the Port to cover the story until he answered Antifa's questions to their satisfaction.

When the White House is put on lockdown to protect the president from Antifa and BLM protesters, it's no big deal. When pro-Hamas protesters try to storm the gates of the White House, it's no big deal. And when pro-Nazi protesters take over a port to thwart a military shipment, it's apparently no big deal, either.

There were no arrests reported before publication.

That which is rewarded is repeated.