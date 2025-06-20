Can the Left Ever Stop Its Craziness?

California Senator Alex Padilla recently crashed a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. He deliberately wore no identification. He gave no advance warning that he would disrupt her briefing.

Instead, Padilla barged forward to the podium, shouting about the deportation of illegal aliens.

Immediately, Padilla got his media moment wish — once Secret Service agents, who had no idea who Padilla was, forcibly removed him.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently attempted a pseudo-filibuster, speaking nonstop for 25 hours straight — not to delay legislation, but to fixate on President Donald Trump.

South Carolina Democratic state Representative Julie von Haefen just posted on social media an image of a bloody guillotine. It bore the title "In these difficult times, some cuts may be necessary" and was juxtaposed with an image of a hanging, beheaded Trump, who, a year ago, was the target of two failed assassination attempts.

The more Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom scream at Trump for nationalizing the California Guard to stop L.A.'s nightly violent anti-ICE protests, the more the two appear on the side of those who riot, destroy property, and attack police.

Yet who really wants to side with illegal aliens who spit on and burn American flags while waving Mexican flags?

Recently, some Democrats and leftists have romanticized Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- an illegal alien, accused domestic abuser, gang member, and alleged human trafficker.

They also canonized illegal alien Mahmoud Khalil. But that pro-Hamas "student" helped organize and defend sometimes violent and antisemitic demonstrations at Columbia University.

For some on the Left, the assassin of a UnitedHealthcare CEO, the rich kid Luigi Mangione, has become a folk hero.

Others champion the undocumented family of illegal alien Mohammed Sabry Soliman and demand that they not be deported home to the Middle East — despite Soliman's recent attempt to murder Jews using a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

Former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, along with other prominent Democrats, mocked the recent Washington, D.C., military parade commemorating the 250th anniversary of the army, comparing it unfavorably with their own concurrent "No Kings" anti-Trump protests.

Those demonstrations — subsidized by left-wing billionaire donors — were utterly incoherent.

No other president has faced more lower federal court injunctions blocking executive orders than Trump.

Indeed, dozens of cherry-picked, left-wing district judges — the real unchecked "kings" — now routinely block almost every one of Trump's executive orders.

Why are opposition Democrats not offering alternative agendas and compromises?

Could they partner with Trump to allow green cards to illegal aliens who have no criminal records, have not been on public assistance, are now employed, and have resided in the U.S. for over five years?

Could Democrats meet with the president to express bipartisan support for democratic Israel in its existential war with theocratic Iran?

Instead, why do Democrats throw two-year-old temper tantrums to howl nihilistically at everything Trump says and does?

One, exasperated Democrats lack all levers of political power — the Congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court. So, they take to the media and the streets.

Two, Democrats are permanently frustrated that the more they scream and stomp, the more polls show radical declines in public support for their party.

Three, their nemesis, 79-year-old Trump, seems impervious to Democratic lawfare, threats, and smears.

Despite the hysterical attacks, he is still polling now about where prior presidents like George Bush and Barack Obama were at similar junctures in their second terms.

The more Trump is smeared as a fascist or dictator, the more polls — like the latest liberal Economist/YouGov survey — show him gaining public support for securing the border and deportation.

And the more the Left damns Trump as a racist, the more he wins unprecedented Black and Hispanic support. In recent Rasmussen tracking polls, Trump garnered 54% approval from Black voters and 53% from Hispanics.

Four, Trump proves a hard-to-hit, moving target for the frustrated left. He cannot quite be pigeonholed as a predictable right-wing bogeyman.

Unlike the Left, when Trump weighs in on the Ukraine war, he first begins by deploring the tragic waste of over a million lives.

No one is more pro-Israel. Yet no one has offered a losing Iran a chance to negotiate its way out of total and humiliating defeat.

Trump talks nonstop about protecting the middle class. Unions like him; Wall Street mostly despises him.

Trump wants to deport as many illegal alien criminals as possible. But he is willing to consider green cards for unlawful aliens who are working, crime-free, and with long residence in the U.S.

The Trump counterrevolution barrels ahead. The people cheer. And Democrats keep barking at the moon.