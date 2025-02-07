Trump to Sic DOGE on Bloated Pentagon?

Since that epic ride down the golden escalator, Donald Trump’s slaughtered a lot of permanent Washington's sacred cows in his time, but this one has to take the cake.

In the Bush era, Republican — or a Democrat — of any standing floating the idea of targeting the bloated Pentagon would have rendered them persona non grata, engendering denunciations of alleged secret al-Qaeda sympathies and all kinds of nonsense from the War of Terror days.

At a news conference following a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the president — who has seemingly already done more press gaggles in two weeks than his predecessor managed in four years — Trump dropped the news that he would be siccing DOGE on the unreal waste that has gone unpunished for decades at the Pentagon, which currently has a budget of about $850 billion annually.

We’re going to be looking at Department of Education. We’re going to be looking at even our military. We’re going to be looking at tremendous amounts of money, Peter, being spent on things that bear no relationship to anything and have no value. We’re talking about trillions of dollars. It will be, in the end, trillions of dollars being absolutely wasted and perhaps illegally, I would say, certainly in many cases, illegally, but perhaps illegally overall.

NOW - Trump says DOGE will look into the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/CAwaeixke5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 7, 2025

Question: “Have you directed Elon Musk to review Pentagon spending?”

Answer: “Yes, I have. Pentagon, Education, just about everything. We’re going to go through everything. Just as it was so bad with what we just went through, with this horrible situation we just went through — and I guess 97 percent of the people have been dismissed. It was very, very unfortunate. You’re not going to find anything like that, but you’re going to find a lot”

The Pentagon — along with the State Department and the intelligence agencies and, we know now, of course, the euphemistically named USAID — is the machine that keeps the gears of eternal war churning, funneling trillions of dollars in the aggregate in the process to private war profiteers like Dick Cheney and his nepo-daughter, vanquished heroically by Trump and flushed down the historical toilet, who produce nothing of value for anyone in America or the world.

Somewhere in a posh condo in suburban D.C., chickenhawk Lindsey Graham is shaking in his boots. If and when a real Pentagon waste investigation transpires, a lot of people in Washington are going to have explaining to do.

