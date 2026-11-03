Word Salad Surgery: Amy Acton Is Channeling Kamala Harris

Based on some of the clips going around, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton appeared to be channeling her inner Kamala Harris as she finished her closing arguments in her race against Republican candidate Vivek Ramawamy.

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Like Harris, Acton has mastered the art of the word salad, personalizing it by bringing her own brand of delivery. Though, I can’t quite tell if that brand is Smirnoff, Jack Daniel's or Jim Beam…of if this is just Acton being Acton, you know, sober like.

Meanwhile, Amy Acton is speaking in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight… I’d transcribe it, but I genuinely have no freaking clue what the hell she just said. 😵‍💫 https://t.co/8D4KrGUrZM — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 2, 2026

To be sure, this is where we should analyze Acton’s points, but it’s not clear what she was trying to say.

Maybe we just caught her at a bad time. All that campaigning can make you tired, you know. The media caught up with Acton to see what her closing comments to the campaign might be. We’ll dig in and do some analysis after you have a chance to digest this.

Amy Acton (@amyactonoh) started jumping around as she launched into a Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris)-like word salad rant: “He (@VivekGRamaswamy) is a danger to my state, and I need, you know, the friendships and the role models for everything that comes next.” Ironic how Amy calls Vivek a danger when she can’t even say a full sentence without sounding dumb. — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 31, 2026

In my decades in public relations, I’ve arranged thousands of interviews and done a whole lot of media coaching. Based on that experience, I can tell what happened here. She forgot the question in mid-response. I can even see the exact point where it hits her that she has no idea what the reporter just asked her. I've seen this before. Sometimes that happens to the best of us. But it happens to Acton all the time. That's a problem, and not just a media relations one.

Of course, that doesn’t explain what’s going on here. As Acton says herself, “there’s a big energy going on here.”

🚨 WOW: Amy Acton walked on stage in Toledo and gave Ohio pure WORD SALAD. UAW hall. C-SPAN cameras. Five days out. "It's about truth and justice, I just wrote on the words back here. That is, I'm honored to be here." The Daily Wire reports she also told the crowd Vivek flies overhead "in a Jeep." She meant jet. This is the same @amyactonoh who ran Ohio's health department in 2020 and signed the stay-at-home order that shut down businesses statewide. If she can't get through a 20 second hello, how does she run a state? Vote red November 3. Honestly, Acton just cut Vivek's closing ad for free. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 30, 2026

Can't tell if "big energy" comes in liquid or pill form, but it looks like fun. In fairness, if you watched that clip after drinking a six pack or a couple of bourbons, it really would make total sense to you. In other words, it’s not her, it’s you. You need to catch up.

Sadly, there’s more.

Did Amy Acton just audition for the Pelosi–Kamala word salad club? 😂 She tried to take on Vivek and … “this whole axis”? … I replayed it over snd over and now I have MORE questions. Somebody order subtitles … Ohio is trying to follow along.👇 https://t.co/mvsHOQOO6K — Sherri™ (@FFT1776) October 25, 2026

I’m not sure about you, but I’ve never had the experience of feeling like I was holding the state of Ohio in my arms. Have you?

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It’s quite obvious that Amy Acton took the Kamala Harris word salad 101 course and failed miserably… https://t.co/rw2nsfkRza — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) October 8, 2026

OK, I’ll stop here. You get the point. If Amy Acton is clean and sober, as she no doubt will claim, and we have no proof she is not, then we’re left only to conclude that the synapses in her brain aren’t all firing at once. After four years of Joe Biden as president, I think we’ve all become experts on what signs to watch for in someone who may have dementia. This is not that. But it isn’t right. She doesn’t seem quite right.

All we can do at this point is hope that there are enough Ohio voters who went to the polls with the mindset of the only sober one at the frat party. Hopefully, enough Ohio voters decided today to play the role of Ohio’s “designated driver,” if you will, so that Acton isn't given the keys to drive one of the best states in the nation into a ditch.

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