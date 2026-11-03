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Word Salad Surgery: Amy Acton Is Channeling Kamala Harris

Tim O'Brien Follow @TimOBrienPgh
Nov 03, 2026 5:15 PM
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Word Salad Surgery: Amy Acton Is Channeling Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Based on some of the clips going around, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton appeared to be channeling her inner Kamala Harris as she finished her closing arguments in her race against Republican candidate Vivek Ramawamy.

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Like Harris, Acton has mastered the art of the word salad, personalizing it by bringing her own brand of delivery. Though, I can’t quite tell if that brand is Smirnoff, Jack Daniel's or Jim Beam…of if this is just Acton being Acton, you know, sober like.

To be sure, this is where we should analyze Acton’s points, but it’s not clear what she was trying to say.

Maybe we just caught her at a bad time. All that campaigning can make you tired, you know. The media caught up with Acton to see what her closing comments to the campaign might be. We’ll dig in and do some analysis after you have a chance to digest this.

In my decades in public relations, I’ve arranged thousands of interviews and done a whole lot of media coaching. Based on that experience, I can tell what happened here. She forgot the question in mid-response. I can even see the exact point where it hits her that she has no idea what the reporter just asked her. I've seen this before. Sometimes that happens to the best of us. But it happens to Acton all the time. That's a problem, and not just a media relations one.

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Of course, that doesn’t explain what’s going on here. As Acton says herself, “there’s a big energy going on here.”

Can't tell if "big energy" comes in liquid or pill form, but it looks like fun. In fairness, if you watched that clip after drinking a six pack or a couple of bourbons, it really would make total sense to you. In other words, it’s not her, it’s you. You need to catch up.

Sadly, there’s more.

I’m not sure about you, but I’ve never had the experience of feeling like I was holding the state of Ohio in my arms. Have you?

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OK, I’ll stop here. You get the point. If Amy Acton is clean and sober, as she no doubt will claim, and we have no proof she is not, then we’re left only to conclude that the synapses in her brain aren’t all firing at once. After four years of Joe Biden as president, I think we’ve all become experts on what signs to watch for in someone who may have dementia. This is not that. But it isn’t right. She doesn’t seem quite right.

All we can do at this point is hope that there are enough Ohio voters who went to the polls with the mindset of the only sober one at the frat party. Hopefully, enough Ohio voters decided today to play the role of Ohio’s “designated driver,” if you will, so that Acton isn't given the keys to drive one of the best states in the nation into a ditch.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KAMALA HARRIS | OHIO | VIVEK RAMASWAMY

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