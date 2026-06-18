Maria Shriver 'Finds Out' After Reminding Us How Leftists Never Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

One of the more hackneyed leftist political tropes is when leftists take a number for federal spending that they don't like and then wonder aloud all the good that could be done if the money were spent elsewhere, like on their pet projects. This is the only time Democrats even care about government spending.

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Of course, it’s not that they have a problem with the dollar figure; it’s that the money’s being spent on something they usually hate, and it may help people they always hate, and it may actually do some good, which they hate.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) provided a great example of this recently when she posted on X that what really irks her about President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran is all the good she and other leftists could do with your tax money.

With $300 billion, we could end homelessness, fund cancer research for 40 years, and give every child free pre-K for over 7 years. Instead, Trump is sending it to Iran. This is not America First. Not even close. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 16, 2026

Before going any further, Klobuchar’s number is a fiction. No official numbers have been disclosed or confirmed. And what terms have been disclosed reveal that the money would not come from the U.S. taxpayer. We have to wait for official numbers to really know. Meanwhile, it’s never a good idea to accept the left’s premise or its facts. This is true in this case.

Still, Klobuchar’s post caught the attention of Democrat and legacy media royalty Maria Shriver, who responded before 'finding out' that conservatives on the X platform were ready to “pounce” on her for her blatant do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do hypocrisy.

I’ve been thinking about this, actually every American should be thinking about this. @amyklobuchar https://t.co/2fYBTvCrSq — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 17, 2026

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On the surface, this all sounds so nice, doesn’t it? Make peace, not war. Feed the children. End homelessness. Find a cure for cancer. And free daycare for preschoolers. Gotta institutionalize and indoctrinate those preschoolers as early as possible, ya know.

If only we had the money. Hmmm.

Let’s crunch some numbers. The federal National Cancer Institute already spends $7.3 billion per year on cancer research with your tax money. That’s the number Klobuchar used as the basis for her well-researched tweet. Except that it’s lacking logic. If the government is already spending $300 billion over 40 years on cancer research — even if you accept Klobuchar's fake number — Trump’s deal with Iran would still have no impact on that spending. It’s still happening.

As for the rest of her post, your tax money is already being spent on those things as well. We can argue, rightfully so, against a lot of that current spending, but to try to presume that Trump’s deal with Iran would ever impact any of that other spending is erroneous.

Maria Shriver of the Kennedy clan makes up for her lack of intellectual prowess with a TSA attitude and family money. Her net worth is reported to be $200 million. I’m no accountant, but I’d say you can fund a lot of free daycare with that money and still have enough left over to go out and buy vegan salads and hit the tanning booth.

Needless to say, conservatives noticed, and yes, they pounced. Cernovich pointed out the obvious.

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Why don’t you give up all of your money to the government? They allow this. Do you need help finding the button on the website? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2026

Other posters pointed out the less obvious, mostly that Democrat policies have cost American taxpayers far more than anything that would be included in a deal with Iran.

If the democrats didn’t allow millions of illegals into our country, we could end homelessness, fund cancer research forever, and give every child free pre-K for 10 years. Instead, Sleepy Joe and Kamala allowed millions of illegals to flood our country. pic.twitter.com/bocRkkOD8n — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) June 18, 2026

Or that in Klobuchar’s home state, the Democrats didn’t enforce, and may have enabled, billions of dollars of fraud and corruption that, according to Klobuchar’s math, could have funded a whole lot of free daycare.

You aren't thinking deeply enough.

Klobuchars Minnesota had about $19Billion in fraud that they overlooked.

Imagine the $$$Billions in fraud around the whole country.

End the fraud and you can do other things. — Informalib🔍 (@Informalib) June 17, 2026

But the lion’s share of the feedback Shriver got on X had mostly to do with the fact that while she sits in one of her houses and conjures up uses for your hard-earned tax money, she’s not touching her gigantic nest egg.

Do you people ever get tired of virtue signaling? pic.twitter.com/D65RkxrqVq — Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) June 18, 2026

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Why don’t you think about donating some of that Kennedy wealth to fund cancer research or help end homelessness?



Also, none of that $300B is coming from U.S. taxpayers. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 18, 2026

Maria Shriver is not someone who takes a week’s vacation to the beach as you may do. For people like her, “summer” is a verb — as in, “I summer on Martha’s Vineyard whenever possible, at least when I’m not yachting in Europe.”

And yet she has the nerve to publicly contemplate how to frivolously spend more of your money, not hers. It’s days like this to be thankful Elon Musk bought Twitter and changed it to X. It was made for days like this.

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