White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Slaughters the Media in Trump-Orban Meeting

Did you ever have a dream, or perhaps a nightmare, that you had a homework assignment due and you didn’t do it? Or maybe another variation of the same dream, where totally out of the blue, your teacher calls on you and asks you a question in front of the whole class?

Advertisement

It’s a common dream, and most of us can relate. One person who may never have such a dream is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavit,t who always seems so prepared, so buttoned down that not only does she always have an answer, but it’s always on point and on message.

After handling PR for organizations of all sizes for the past few decades, I have never seen anyone better than her at thinking on their feet and giving direct, powerful, succinct answers to questions.

This afternoon may go down in press secretary annals as an all-time classic. Leavitt may have just set the bar as high as it can get.

The White House hosted a meeting today between Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the President, where the two were surrounded by dignitaries, cabinet members, advisors, and a full gaggle of media across the table.

As is always the case for Trump, he opened it up to questions without restrictions. His level of transparency with the media could be compared to any White House in history, in spite of his open disdain for the “fake news.”

At one point, about 30 minutes into the meeting, a reporter asked Trump to talk about the economy and the issue of “affordability” in the context of how it’s been discussed in the Zohran Mamdani campaign in New York.

Advertisement

Trump launched into a solid explanation about inflation and energy costs. He compared the Biden administration’s track record to his own without a wasted word, demolishing most of the claims the Mamdani campaign had made in recent months.

He talked specifically about the price of gas coming down and how that affects all prices, and how even the price of eggs has dropped. Affordability, Trump said, is an integral part of all of this.

Then, without warning, he decided to call on his press secretary to give some perspective on this question and a related one she has received from the press. She wasn’t even in the room when he called on her, so some staffer had to go outside the room, track her down, and then put her in front of the national media and world leaders immediately.

Once Leavitt made it into the room, maybe 45 seconds after Trump asked for her, she squeezed between cameras, tripods, reporters, and guests, and stood across from Trump and Orban, who were sitting at the table.

Trump said, “Karoline, can you discuss that question that was asked and how it was asked in such a fake and disgusting manner by the fake news?”

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban tries to hire @KarolineLeavitt after she eviscerated a reporter.



TRUMP: “Please don't leave us Karoline”🤣



pic.twitter.com/IH4vTmeVOi — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

Leavitt quickly summarized the question she’s been hearing about the issue of “affordability,” and then she launched into a blistering attack on the press in the room.

He signed the largest middleclass tax cut in six months. In six months in record time putting more money back into the American people’s pockets. So affordability is what the American people elected this president to do (as she motioned toward her boss) and he is doing it and you guys refuse to cover it. And you refuse to cover that the previous administration created the worst unaffordability crisis in America’s history. And I’ve been watching the TV all day saying that he doesn’t want to talk about affordability. That’s what he’s working on every day.

You can tell Trump and Leavitt have a very cohesive working relationship, because when she finished her comments, a very quick look towards Trump told her he was perfectly satisfied with her response and ready to move on to his next point and the next question.

As he was about to elaborate on what Leavitt said, Orban interrupted and asked Trump if he could hire Leavitt.

Reflexively, Trump quickly said, “Sure,” and then, realizing what he just said, did a double-take and looked at Orban, and the whole room laughed.

That’s when Trump leaned into the microphone in front of him and said, “Karoline, the Prime Minister would like you to work for him in Hungary.”

Advertisement

He turned to Orban and said, “You know what that’s a very good decision you just made.” Then, turning to Leavitt across the table, he said, “Please don’t leave us Karoline.”

Here’s the full meeting between Trump and Orban:

🚨FULL REMARKS: President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán



It's time for the Republicans, GOP Senators to END THE FILIBUSTER!



Karoline Leavitt just DECIMATED a reporter so hard that Hungarian PM Orban asked Trump if he… pic.twitter.com/ItF6WGpSmc — AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 7, 2025

Trump’s team gets a lot of heat from all the right places, and it gets a lot of praise from conservatives. But there are some days when you just have to step back to fully appreciate what an all-star group we have in the White House right now, which we should not take for granted.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.