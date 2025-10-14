Leftism Is a Luxury for Those Who Can Afford It and an Addiction for Those Who Can’t

Leftism is a luxury for those who can afford it, or for those too clueless to know they can’t.

Think about it. All of Hollywood, most of academia, Silicon Valley, banking, hedge fund titans, trial lawyers – what two things do they have in common? First, they’re rich. Second, they’re often leftists.

They can afford to be leftists. They don’t have to suffer the consequences of anything they espouse. For some, it’s a heartfelt political philosophy. They really do think the world would be a much better place if it followed the socialism experiment until someone finally gets it right. But for others, it’s a sort of hazing ritual to gain acceptance as an insider, to make it.

In Hollywood, it’s a given. If you want to work, you’d better be a leftist, and when you get that proverbial tap on the shoulder, you have to know your lines and sing off of the same page as everyone else. “Trump’s a king,” “Climate change is an existential threat,” “Shout my abortion.”

In the end, you make bank, you have a career, you achieve fame, and you may even fool yourself into thinking you made a difference.

Maybe you will become one of the few people with real power over the powerless — part of the actual power structure. Think Anthony Fauci. If you want the spoils, you have to give yourself to leftism.

Joe Biden did this. All he ever wanted to be was president. His campaign materials described him as a “devout Catholic,” yet he sold his faith out every chance he got. He was arguably the most pro-abortion president ever. In a sad twist for him, at this point in his mental decline, he may have no cogent recollection of ever being president. It’s like something Rod Serling would have dreamed up. Tragic irony.

For Biden and his family, and all those who are rich and famous, once you’ve made it, you can be a leftist all you want. You can afford it. Mark Ruffalo can afford it; his net worth is $35 million. Robert DeNiro can afford it; his net worth is $500 million. Oprah ($3 billion) and Mark Cuban ($6 billion)? Yeah, they can afford it.

On the other end of the economic spectrum are people who don’t benefit from leftism in the form of entitlements, so technically they’re higher on the ladder than welfare recipients, but they aren’t rich by any means. Not even close. They pay taxes, maybe they even work two jobs to make ends meet. But they never realize that so long as leftists are in charge, their lot in life will never improve. Unlike entitlement recipients, this rather large class of people doesn't get much of anything from its leftist betters.

They are the working-class lib voters in blue cities who think high crime is the norm, and they resign themselves to accepting it. They vote blue because, with no basis in fact, they’ve convinced themselves that the only thing worse than a Democrat in charge of their life is a Republican in charge.

It’s your cousin at the birthday party who tells you his car got broken into again right in front of his house, and then he says, “What can you do?” It’s your hair stylist who tells you about how her daughter’s afraid to use the bathrooms at school now because there’s an older boy who’s allowed to use them. Then she adds, “What can you do?”

These are people used to feeling politically powerless. They can’t figure out that they do have a voice, and collectively they could use it to oust the leftists in charge. But they have no idea where to start. For some, they don’t want to stick out amongst their peers, a fate worse than death for them. So, they go along, resigned to life under leftism. “It could be worse,” they tell themselves in a fit of cognitive dissonance.

In the end, you have two disparate groups on opposite ends of society. One is so rich that its members can afford to use leftism as a bonding agent that enables them to join a powerful tribe, then define and lead it.

The other group is so dependent on leftist policies, or irrationally addicted to them, that its members feel that betraying the Democrats would be betrayal of the tribe. They’d never be able to live with themselves if they were disloyal. It’s part of who they are, their identity. So, they remain the good followers they are meant to be. They lack confidence, imagination, and willpower. They find comfort in the group, particularly when the group tells them what to think, how to feel, what to hate, who to hate, and who to blame.

It is so much easier to blame someone else for your problems than to look inward and make the decision to change. This psychology is the heart of grievance and victimhood culture. All of it is the fuel of leftism. And none of its participants can see it.

There are no cowboys – true cowboys – in leftism. No rugged individualists. These days, you won’t find “rugged” anywhere in leftism. What you will find is the collective. You’ll find conformity and the pressure to conform. There must be blind trust along with blind loyalty. And blame, plenty of blame against other people, never oneself. Personal accountability is taboo. No one is responsible for him or herself. No one can ever be responsible for him or herself, for once that happens, all of leftist ideology falls apart.

This is how the rich elitists keep the commoners down. It’s how the commoners keep themselves down. Leftism is a luxury. It’s for those who can afford it, and it’s for those who unwittingly exist to sustain it and get nothing in return.

