Japan’s New Female Prime Minister Is Putting a Scare Into the Libs

If you never imagined yourself getting excited over a new Japanese prime minister. brace yourself. Listen to how the ultra-woke Associated Press framed the news on Saturday when announcing victory for 64-year-old Sanae Takaichi: “Japan’s first female governing-party leader is an ultra-conservative star in a male-dominated group.”

See what I mean? Kind of gives you a tiny little bit of that old razzle dazzle you felt last November when you heard Trump won, doesn’t it? At least a little? Makes you want to get to know more about her, doesn’t it?

Takaichi has yet to be confirmed, which is expected to happen through a parliamentary vote on October 15, but it's generally assumed she will take the helm of Japan’s government as its first female prime minister. She’s a member of the country’s Liberal Democratic Party, but it’s not what it sounds like. She’s got conservative bona fides.

Such GREAT NEWS for Japan! Shinzo's disciple and protégé Sanae Takaichi, was just elected Prime Minister of Japan.



Their close political relationship was well-documented, with Abe supporting her political ambitions and policy stances echoing his own conservative vision. #MJGA https://t.co/TwJuuzowsh pic.twitter.com/ziPUvzG74w — Atheen - God Bless America! 🙏❤️🇺🇸 (@Atheen_) October 4, 2025

Let’s start with the fact that one of her role models is the late Margaret Thatcher, President Reagan’s ally, confidante, and geopolitical partner during those tense years that brought an end to the Cold War and the demise of the Soviet Union.

According to reports, Takaichi didn’t run on sexual identity or gender issues during her campaign. Instead, she placed the focus on the same sort of issues her male counterparts did. One of those issues centers on the “cultural incompatibility” of some foreign visitors and guests. More to the point, she delivered a hard line against those who visit or migrate to Japan and have no respect for Japanese culture and customs.

The new Japanese Prime Minister said she will deport all culturally incompatible foreigners from Japan, such as these Islamists who demand Sharia law. Do you agree?



pic.twitter.com/95rHAIP2n2 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 4, 2025

The Japan Times reported in late September that Takaichi left nothing to doubt on immigration issues in a closing speech for her campaign. In it she said, “For those who come (to Japan) with financial motives and claim that they are refugees, I’ll have you go home. I’ll also have illegal immigrants strictly follow the law.”

There are, of course, other issues on her plate, such as inflation and national security matters. One item on the near horizon for her will be a likely summit with President Trump, who Politico reports may demand that Japan start to spend more on its own defense.

That meeting could happen in conjunction with Trump’s scheduled trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, which begins on October 31. In addition to Japan’s national security spending, another topic for discussion will likely be Trump’s tariffs on Japanese companies and industries.

It does not appear that Trump has yet weighed in on Takaichi’s electoral victory. But based on a quick scan of their common views and positions on many of the issues, combined with each leader’s desire to negotiate the best possible deals for their respective countries, this could be a lively relationship. Immigration is sure to be one of their shared points of view.

It’s often said that you can tell whether you’ll trust a person by who else likes them or doesn’t like them. For example, if you don’t trust Al Jazeera you might find yourself liking the person it does not like.

Speaking of Al Jazeera, the news agency noticeably bit its lip when it took note of Takaichi’s comments about migrants coming to her homeland, where 97% of the population was born in Japan, and 3% represent all foreign-born residents. She said that Japan should “reconsider policies that allow in people with completely different cultures and backgrounds.”

