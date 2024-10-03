'Unwoke' Free-for-All #76: We Get No Respect, Plus Our Favorite Conspiracies This Week

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

For perhaps the first time in the 113-episode history of this podcast, Kevin and I actually began recording on time. We were then beset by technical difficulties that arose from us being out of the loop.

After the third failed attempt at recording, we found out what was going on and were feeling a little Rodney-esque.

via GIPHY

That's a rough feeling when you don't have the kind of money that he had.

We're entertainment veterans, so we were determined that the show must go on. I had a full head of frustration-related steam after the tech hiccups, and Kevin will tell you that I'm usually at my best when I'm a little cranky. We found a way to make it happen.

For America.

As our good friend and colleague VodkaPundit is fond of saying, "Today's conspiracy theories are tomorrow's headlines." Kevin and I had each come up with a new conspiracy theory for the week and thought that sharing and talking about them would be a good topic for the episode.

Advertisement

Ours aren't going to be as easy to prove correct as a lot conspiracy theories are, but we'll keep an eye on things for little hints of validation.

Who doesn't want more validation, right?

We have committed to getting back to a regular recording schedule. If we're not here next week, feel free to send nasty cards and letters.

To someone.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.