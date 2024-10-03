'Unwoke' Free-for-All #76: We Get No Respect, Plus Our Favorite Conspiracies This Week

Stephen Kruiser | 5:51 PM on October 03, 2024
For perhaps the first time in the 113-episode history of this podcast, Kevin and I actually began recording on time. We were then beset by technical difficulties that arose from us being out of the loop. 

After the third failed attempt at recording, we found out what was going on and were feeling a little Rodney-esque. 

That's a rough feeling when you don't have the kind of money that he had. 

We're entertainment veterans, so we were determined that the show must go on. I had a full head of frustration-related steam after the tech hiccups, and Kevin will tell you that I'm usually at my best when I'm a little cranky. We found a way to make it happen. 

For America. 

As our good friend and colleague VodkaPundit is fond of saying, "Today's conspiracy theories are tomorrow's headlines." Kevin and I had each come up with a new conspiracy theory for the week and thought that sharing and talking about them would be a good topic for the episode. 

Ours aren't going to be as easy to prove correct as a lot conspiracy theories are, but we'll keep an eye on things for little hints of validation.

Who doesn't want more validation, right?

We have committed to getting back to a regular recording schedule. If we're not here next week, feel free to send nasty cards and letters. 

To someone. 

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

