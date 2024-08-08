Today in 'Circling the Wagons Wackiness' — WaPo Gushes About Kamala's Cackle

Here's something I don't think I've ever said out loud but find myself thinking and wanting to write whenever I read the glowing mainstream media coverage of the Democratic anointee, Kamala Harris: Hoo-boy.

I have been writing about liberal bias in the MSM for two decades and what I've seen from the hacks since July 21 is the most ambitious propaganda effort I've witnessed from them.

Ever.

The fictional creation of a Joe Biden who never existed that they did in 2020 was, in retrospect, a small warmup for what they are doing now. Heck, their "dot the i's with hearts" feelings journal days of the Obama era were measured and tempered when compared to the artificial manufacturing of Kamalamania.

We're in the midst of rapid onset Kamala love that's reminiscent of women on social media who spend years publicly lamenting their bad luck with men then flood their timelines with hyperbolic proclamations of a man being "THE ONE!" if they go on a couple of Tinder dates with a guy who knows how to button a shirt.

As Rick Moran wrote in a column earlier today, it's "reached surreal proportions."

Because it's my job, I begin each workday by perusing the firehose of Kamala swooning in the MSM. As I am fond of reminding everyone, I read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post so that no one else on the Right has to.

Such a giver.

Recently, WaPo ran an Op-Ed that waxed giddy about Kamala Harris's penchant for cackling at almost any time. It takes three paragraphs before this one goes off the rails which, admittedly, is pretty impressive patience for one of the Post's Opinion pieces.

The Washington Post:

“I call her Laughing Kamala,” Trump told a crowd at a campaign rally in Michigan, shortly after she became the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee. “Ever watch her laugh? She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh.” You sure can — though perhaps not in the way Trump intended. The epithet is something of an outlier in the Trump catalogue of insults. Often they are a fairly transparent form of projection — the old “I know you are, but what am I?” gambit. (Trump is a threat to democracy? “I’m the opposite. They’re the threat to democracy.”) But “Laughing Kamala” is different. The barb comes from someone with a behavioral oddity that has been noted over the years but became even more apparent after his new political opponent took the stage. Trump never laughs.

It's rich seeing a lefty write about projection in WaPo. Projection is the modus operandi for the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media.

As to the "never laughs" assertion, it's wobbly at best. There are a lot of people who don't easily laugh out loud in public. I'm a professional stand-up comic, you can throw most of us in with that crowd. Yes, I laugh, but not as much as most people I know. When a bunch of comics are watching another one on stage, you're far more likely to hear them all say, "That's good," rather than laugh after a funny bit.

You might want to grab a bucket or an airsickness bag if you happen to have one for this next part:

Harris, on the other hand, laughs a lot. It’s a full-throated, heaving explosion of mirth that, to be honest, can sound excessive, even a little strange. But it is not phony. Her eyes sparkle, her smile stretches wide, and she puts her whole body into it. Stopping the outburst sometimes seems authentically hard for her. “I have my mother’s laugh,” she has explained. “And I grew up around a bunch of women in particular who laugh from the belly.” A two-minute compilation of her laughing jags that has been going around the internet was undoubtedly devised as an attack video. In reality, it’s kind of charming.

Now the guy who wrote this has gone full "Jeffrey Toobin on a Zoom call." Zip up your pants, Sparky; you're embarrassing yourself and your family.

What Kamala's cackle really indicates is her complete lack of preparedness in big people situations. Her word salads and cackle fits aren't "charming" quirks, they are solid evidence that, in almost any public situation, she's in over her head. She cackles and babbles because her brain doesn't know what else to do.

Kamala Harris never learned to be a good retail politician because Democrats don't have to when they're rising in the ranks in California. I will admit that she's been better at sticking to a script since her anointing. However, her campaign isn't letting her wander far from the scripts, even to spend time with friendly MSM lapdogs who will do everything but cocoon her in bubble wrap before an interview.

Pump the brakes on the bad romance Op-Eds, MSMers. You've still got almost three months left of water-carrying. Mustn't exhaust yourselves.

