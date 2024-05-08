'Unwoke' Free-for-All #70: FreedomWorks Is Latest Victim of the Never Trump Cancer

Stephen Kruiser | 8:49 PM on May 08, 2024
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page.)

We're not big fans of the Never Trump crowd here at "Unwoke."

Then again, does anybody really like a bunch of diaper-filling crybabies who ruin everything? 

FreedomWorks announced on Wednesday that it was closing up shop for good. The organization was a heavy-hitter during the Tea Party movement's heyday, doing a lot of good work in training conservative political activists. I was a frequent speaker at FreedomWorks events, and helped train some of the new kids as well. The group's annual BlogCon events were like CPAC but for just the people we wanted to hang out with (Stephen Green will back me up on this). 

I even used to do some serious writing for FreedomWorks. Stuff about policy. And stuff. 

The organization started to lose its way after 2012 and the news of its demise was unfortunate, but expected. 

The Never Trumpers had a big hand in bringing about the end. As always, they blame Trump for everything. 

Because they're horrible people. 

That's what we're talking about in this episode.

Enjoy! 

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

