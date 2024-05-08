'Unwoke' Free-for-All #70: FreedomWorks Is Latest Victim of the Never Trump Cancer

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We're not big fans of the Never Trump crowd here at "Unwoke."

Then again, does anybody really like a bunch of diaper-filling crybabies who ruin everything?

FreedomWorks announced on Wednesday that it was closing up shop for good. The organization was a heavy-hitter during the Tea Party movement's heyday, doing a lot of good work in training conservative political activists. I was a frequent speaker at FreedomWorks events, and helped train some of the new kids as well. The group's annual BlogCon events were like CPAC but for just the people we wanted to hang out with (Stephen Green will back me up on this).

I even used to do some serious writing for FreedomWorks. Stuff about policy. And stuff.

The organization started to lose its way after 2012 and the news of its demise was unfortunate, but expected.

The Never Trumpers had a big hand in bringing about the end. As always, they blame Trump for everything.

Because they're horrible people.

That's what we're talking about in this episode.

Enjoy!

