'Unwoke' Free-for-All #67: The GOP Is Undergoing a Much-Needed Purging of the Squishes

Stephen Kruiser | 1:01 PM on March 14, 2024
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

In the "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" department, the Republican Party is saying goodbye to some people it could never trust. 

via GIPHY

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck is the latest House Republican to beat a hasty retreat, following in Kevin McCarthy's footsteps and jumping on the Good Riddance Express before his term is over. Buck will be missed by more Democrats than Republicans. 

Kevin and I discuss a couple of different theories about why some of the Republican Party's squishy center is getting a bit of a housecleaning. As always, Kevin leans a bit more on conspiracy than I do, even though I am open to all tinfoil-hat conclusions. 

That's what the pandemic did to me. 

Yes, the Republican whisper-thin majority in the House is shrinking, but sometimes paring back is necessary for future growth. What the GOP at large most definitely does not need in these critical times are politicians who can't be trusted to vote with their colleagues on important issues. 

Advertisement

Like impeaching Democrats who deserve to be impeached. 

Now that I am back in my beloved desert and settled into a good work/play balance, it is time for another Man Meat episode. Well, it's always a good time for one, but we're going to keep it to one a month once we get it going again. 

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: UNWOKE

Recommended

This Country Cut Spending to the Bone, and You Won't Believe What Happened Next Stephen Green
Even CNN Admits Fani Willis Keeps Embarrassing Herself Matt Margolis
How Atrocities, Beheadings, and Carnage ‘Heal Muslim Hearts’ Raymond Ibrahim
Here's the Next Thing to Watch for in the Fani Willis Drama Chris Queen
White House Lies About Using Digitally-Altered Photos of Biden Matt Margolis
SpaceX Nails It on Starship Testflight Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The State of the Biden Campaign
Making a Killing: LGBTQ Groomers Selling Dangerous $46 ‘Chest Binders’ Online
Dylan Mulvaney Dropped a Music Video He Should Pick Back Up
Advertisement