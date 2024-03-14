'Unwoke' Free-for-All #67: The GOP Is Undergoing a Much-Needed Purging of the Squishes

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

In the "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" department, the Republican Party is saying goodbye to some people it could never trust.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck is the latest House Republican to beat a hasty retreat, following in Kevin McCarthy's footsteps and jumping on the Good Riddance Express before his term is over. Buck will be missed by more Democrats than Republicans.

Kevin and I discuss a couple of different theories about why some of the Republican Party's squishy center is getting a bit of a housecleaning. As always, Kevin leans a bit more on conspiracy than I do, even though I am open to all tinfoil-hat conclusions.

That's what the pandemic did to me.

Yes, the Republican whisper-thin majority in the House is shrinking, but sometimes paring back is necessary for future growth. What the GOP at large most definitely does not need in these critical times are politicians who can't be trusted to vote with their colleagues on important issues.

Like impeaching Democrats who deserve to be impeached.

Now that I am back in my beloved desert and settled into a good work/play balance, it is time for another Man Meat episode. Well, it's always a good time for one, but we're going to keep it to one a month once we get it going again.

Enjoy!

