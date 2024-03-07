'Unwoke' Free-for-All #65: Are the Obamas Really Done With Politics?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still post teaser blurbs in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

It's bad enough that the United States of America has been burdened with three decades of Hillary Clinton in politics because of the deal with the devil she made when agreeing to stay with her husband. Lately, we have been horrified by the prospect of whether another former first lady — Michelle Obama — might want to tiptoe back into the American political arena.

Honestly, this one didn't keep me up at night because I never thought it would happen. Many of my colleagues and friends did, however.

Now that Mrs. O has declared that she has no interest in running for president, we have to ask ourselves if she's serious about that. After all, American history is chock-full of people who practically swore on the graves of all of their ancestors that they would not be running for the highest office in the land and then did.

There is also the fact that she's the wife of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama, so there is not a lot in the way of truthfulness available for any conversation.

At the height of the conservative panic about Barack Obama suspending elections so that he could linger in office, a very politically astute, non-media friend of mine said something that I hadn't yet thought about, but immediately agreed with. She said she didn't think Obama wanted to stay in office any longer than he had to because he and the missus were just interested in being famous, which they obviously already were.

Even though they bought a house in Washington, they also signed a very lucrative deal with Netflix. Ever since then, I've been convinced that they prefer moving in showbiz circles to political circles. Having done both for most of my adult life, I'd just like to say that both circles are highly dysfunctional and can drive even the most balanced person to get breakfast drunk.

Anyway, it's good to be back, and we explain our February absence at the top of the show.

Enjoy!

