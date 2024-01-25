'Unwoke' Free-for-All #63: The Leftist Media Memory Hole Gets Bigger Every Day

Stephen Kruiser | 11:32 AM on January 25, 2024
This was something that Kevin suggested during whatever it is that we call show prep. 

The leftists in the mainstream media are fond of pouncing on sensational stories like mass shootings before they have any facts, forever hoping that the perpetrator is clad in full MAGA gear. When they find out that the bad guy was from one of their preferred victim groups, they magically forget about the story. 

Somewhere along the way, this became known as "memory holing" a story. 

Often times, it seems as if the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media employ teams of contractors to dig memory holes all over the news landscape. 

Because the Left is all about projection, the violence that they worry about from the nonexistent MAGA domestic terrorist threat very frequently comes from their side. Remember, "unhinged" is their default approach. A leftist goes from "zero to snapping point" in a fraction of the time that anyone right-of-center does.  They can't let this ever-growing body of evidence linger in the public record, so down the memory hole it goes. 

In this episode, Kevin and I discuss some of the more prominent examples of memory holing, and we ponder what topics they're going to want to bury in a hurry now that it's an election year. 

Enjoy!

