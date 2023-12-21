Catfight: Meghan McCain Takes a Shot at Ana Navarro and I'm Rather Enjoying It

In a world filled with one horror-filled news cycle after another, it's fun to occasionally happen upon a story that is free of existential gloom.

I monitor all kinds of news as part of my prep for the Morning Briefing. The leftmedia hacks love sharing any kind of Republican bashing done by entertainers. It's been that way since long before Donald Trump made his way to Washington. Because of this, I am often made aware of something that happened on "The View."

"The View" is more of a Biblical punishment than a television show. The collection of high salary, low-info women hemorrhaging inanity has to be retribution for something. For a long time, the show would feature one Republican host who the five or six liberal shrieking harridans on the panel could pounce on. The lib women couldn't even handle those odds, so they took a new approach.

Rather than have a permanent host who actually votes Republican and challenges their cackling leftist assertions, "The View" now has two turncoat Republicans: Alyssah Farah Griffin and, when she's not eating a sandwich, Ana Navarro. The two women are chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers and are part of the media subspecies that pretends to still be Republican just so they can make a small fortune bashing Republicans.

Navarro proudly proclaims that she voted for Granny Maojackets in 2016 and Sir Sniffsalot in 2020. The last time I checked, Republicans didn't keep voting for Democrats in presidential elections.

Despite her Never Trumpiness, Meghan McCain was probably the last Republican host on "The View" who took more shots at Democrats than people in her own party.

It would appear, according to a story in Deadline, that, during a recent sandwich-free moment, Navarro threw some shade at McCain, likening her to Hunter Biden for cashing in on her father's famous name. Ms. McCain took umbrage with that and, thankfully, provided me with something to write about today that didn't involve murder.

More from the Deadline article:

On the most recent episode of her podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, the political commentator and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain flipped the table and claimed Navarro was the one banking on the McCain last name. “I have a long history with Ana Navarro because she was dating a funder of my dad’s campaign and then joined the campaign, I guess. I have no memory of her ever working on my dad’s campaign, but she claims to,” McCain said of her history with Navarro. “No one has trafficked on the McCain last name and legacy more than Ana Navarro. She throws around the fact that she worked for my dad [and] knew my dad… I mean, all day long and again, pull the receipts.”

Few things make me happier than seeing Ana Navarro dragged for saying something stupid. In fact, my very first Morning Briefing back in the summer of 2019 was an Ana Navarro-bashing affair.

Ms. McCain's questioning of Navarro's résumé is something that I've done myself. I've been a conservative activist for almost 40 years. In that time, I have done a lot of things for a lot of Republican campaigns. I tend to know who the prominent GOP consultants and even the hangers on are.

I had never heard of Ana Navarro until she showed up on television badmouthing other Republicans.

She says that she was the National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. I was neck-deep in that campaign — mostly because of Sarah Palin — and I don't recall any mention of Ana Navarro at any time.

Of course, the mere fact that I'm questioning Navarro's bona fides is racism, #WarOnWomen, and probably #GenderPayGap too.

I like to save the lefties time by getting the knee-jerk stuff out there for them.

Now I'm off to think of more ways to mention sandwiches when disparaging the former McCain/Palin '08 National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council.