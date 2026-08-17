Is Ohio Dem. House Candidate Leonard Lying to Keep His DSA Under a Bushel?

In the King James Version of the Bible — in Matthew 5:15-16 — Jesus says, “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.”

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Jesus was encouraging us not to hide from the world our skills and good qualities. But to instead allow them to shine in the open — and illuminate the world for everyone.

It’s not too big of a stretch to apply Jesus’ parable to what’s currently going on with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — and Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

There have been many DSA candidates who are proud to say they are DSA candidates. And many have won in places where you can expect far-Left candidates to win.

It is not a galloping shock that proud-and-open DSA member Zohran Mamdani won the mayoralty of New York City. It’s New York City. The people who can remember the tenure of Rudy Giuliani can only barely do so.

Almost 40 DSA congressional candidates have thus far won Democrat primaries for November’s general election.

But here’s the catch: About 400 of Congress’ 435 seats are gerrymandered to heavily favor one party or the other. And then we spend billions of dollars every two years fighting over the 35.

Most of the DSA winners are in super-gerrymandered, super-safe Democrat seats. Where the primary is the only election that matters. So they can feel free to be as DSA as they wish — knowing there aren’t enough Republican voters in the general election to matter.

The real test is: How DSA will a Democrat be in a district where he won’t be handed the general election on a silver platter? Will he then hide his DSA under a bushel?

If Ohio’s 15th District is any indication? The DSA Democrat will pretend to be not DSA at all. And even admit he’d lie to voters to hide his DSA.

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Which means he doesn’t think his voters will think his DSA is a good quality. It also means we can’t possibly trust anything he says.

Meet admitted liar and Ohio-15 Democrat primary candidate Don Leonard. Who on the Hilliard Beacon Podcast said — with a laugh: "I am not a democratic socialist. Even if I were, I'd lie to the people of my district in order to get their votes.”

That should be the ball game. That admission alone should disqualify Leonard as a serious candidate.

But we long ago lost shame as a motivating factor in our society. So Leonard continues his run for Congress.

And since we can’t trust him about his DSA? We are forced to scan the globe looking for indications of what he actually stands for.

Well, there’s his support for the Working Families Party (WFP). In December, Leonard kicked the WFP $100 (according to campaign finance records). And about the WFP’s “Willing to Fight Pledge,” he said: “Working Families Party is on point here. Making homes, health care, and child care more affordable would allow all of us to spend more time with our family. The one thing I would add is to provide support for family home care so that parents have the option to be with their children through the first year and retirees can afford to age in place.”

WFP’s rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s February State of the Union — delivered by “Squad" member Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.)? Leonard liked it very much: “Best take on last night's SOTU in my humble opinion.”

And shocker: Leonard has praised NYC Mayor Mamdani and his policy prescriptions.

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But who are the WFP, you ask? Well, here’s their “Working Families Pledge” — of which Leonard is such a fan: “A Home You Can Afford…Guaranteed Healthcare for All…A National Jobs Program to Place Workers in Union Jobs…Guaranteed Low-Cost Childcare…12 Weeks of Paid Family and Medical Leave…..How Do We Make It Happen? Tax the Rich & Get Big Money Out of Politics.”

Sounds pretty socialist to me. Now let’s compare and contrast that with the DSA: “Housing for All…Healthcare for All…Protect, expand, and enforce the rights of all workers to form, join, and strike with their unions…Establish paid family leave for all workers, a 32 hour workweek with full pay and benefits….Enact aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations to spend on public goods and infrastructure.”

There is almost zero daylight between the two joints. If WFP walks like DSA, and quacks like DSA… To embrace one? Is to embrace the other.

And Leonard has been bear-hugging WFP.

So Leonard not saying he’s DSA? Doesn’t really matter.

Because we know he is.

Because he loves the nigh-identical WFP.

And he’s an admitted liar anyway.

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