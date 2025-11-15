Trump Lowers the Boom on MTG: Sometimes, You’ve Gotta Police the Crazies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the sharp-mouthed-yet-dull-minded congresswoman from Georgia, captured her first modicum of fame as one of MAGA’s most boisterous boosters. She booed Joe Biden, swooned for Donald Trump, and had a weird catfight with fellow GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). Even in a profession overwrought with outlandish egos, naked ambition, and delusions of grandeur, MTG managed to stand out.

Advertisement

Most of the MAGAverse rolled their eyes and shrugged their shoulders: Hey, at least she votes the right way, amiright?

Besides, we had bigger fish to fry. Onward and upward.

And to be fair to Greene, maybe MAGA could use more enthusiasm. Her Southern drawl was pleasant enough, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Ten.)’s crack about MTG’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body” was unfair: In truth, she’s a very attractive woman.

So what if she’s not the sharpest Ginsu knife on QVC? We can’t all be geniuses.

But somewhere along the way, MTG began to change: Instead of promoting the MAGA agenda, she began promoting her own. Instead of working with her Republican colleagues to fast-track legislation, she did photo-ops and speeches at Democratic media events. And instead of cheering for President Trump, she cheered for President Obama’s Affordable Care Act and threatened to leave the Republican Party.

During the Schumer Shutdown, she conspired with the Democrats so much, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries actually credited her as his top Republican ally.

From CBS News: “Jeffries names his surprise GOP ally during shutdown: ‘Three words — Marjorie Taylor Greene'”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries listed GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as an ally on the other side of the aisle during the longest government shutdown in modern history, after she spent weeks blasting her fellow Republicans over their handling of health care. Hours before the House voted Wednesday to approve a Senate-passed funding package to end the shutdown, Jeffries was asked by "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson if he found any Republican allies during the 43-day impasse. The Democratic leader replied: "Three words — Marjorie Taylor Greene." "She's been very clear that this health care crisis is not made up, it's real, Republicans have no health care plan, and that Democrats are correct in fighting to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits," Jeffries continued.

Advertisement

President Trump has his own theory on when Marjorie’s peculiar metamorphosis began. He shared it on Truth Social, where he also announced he’s withdrawing his support and endorsement of her congressional career:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Is President Trump right? Was MTG’s newfound love for the left nothing more than a temper tantrum over her personal ambitions being stymied?

Oddly enough, one of MTG’s newest, bestest Democratic allies — Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is in full agreement with President Trump.

From People Magazine:

“Here’s some tea for you,” AOC, 36, said. “MTG, people are like, ‘Oh my God, she’s saying all these things, like, what’s gotten into her lately?’ ‘Oh, like, she’s bucking against Trump, she’s bucking against the administration.’ ” The New York congresswoman then offered her theory about the political pivot, saying, "Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia, she wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no." “Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since," AOC claimed.

What she may lack in brains, she certainly makes up for in ambition and audacity. Rep. Greene posted a length rebuttal on X, accusing President Trump of being a liar:

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Advertisement

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for. I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!

Okay, to translate gibberish to English, Rep. Greene:

Didn’t deny her attempt to ditch her district and grab a higher office. (So much for being dedicated to “serve my district GA14.”) Now says she supported President Trump with “too much” of her “precious time.” (She’s very important, you know.) Bizarrely connected her new worldview with Christianity, creating a false dichotomy between following the MAGA agenda and being a good Christian. Included a non-sequitur about “foreign wars and foreign causes.” (Cough, Israel, cough.)

Advertisement

Item #4 will keep her in the good graces on podcasters such as Tucker Carlson, whose views she’s increasingly aping. And Carlson — when he’s not platforming and/or endorsing neo-Nazis — remains a huge fan: “Marjorie is totally sincere. She’s actually not a liar. She’s sincere.”

Prediction: Somehow, this will be the fault of Israel and “the Zionists.”

If she wasn’t “sincerely” motivated by crass personal ambition, she might’ve been tempted by the bright lights of mainstream media acceptance. MTG certainly wouldn’t be the first “committed conservative” to go native in the D.C. jungle. It’s surprisingly easy, too: All you’ve gotta do is plunge a dagger in the backs of your friends and colleagues, and whammo, you’re in the club.

And besides, it’s good for an ambitious gal such as Marjorie to keep her options open: You never know when a guest-hosting gig will open on “The View.”

But whereas MTG will do whatever’s good for MTG, President Trump’s focus must be bigger than the ego of any one congresswoman. One hopes that his Truth Social post will serve as a shot across the bow, dissuading other Me-Firsters who’ve been masquerading as America-Firsters.

‘Cause sometimes, you’ve gotta police the crazies.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a PJ Media VIP, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!