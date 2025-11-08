How MAGA Wins the ‘Schumer Shutdown’ PR War in 48 Hours!

I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination. —Jimmy Dean

It’s time to adjust our sails. On the heels of Tuesday’s electoral victories, the Democrats are motivated and energized: In their estimation, the so-called “Schumer Shutdown” is working marvelously, because the American people are blaming the Republicans.

And the Democrats are reaping the political benefits.

That’s because voters know that the White House, Senate, and House are all under GOP control, but they don’t really understand the nuances of parliamentary procedure. (Yawn: boring!) Instead of focusing on the 60-man threshold necessary to overcome a Democratic filibuster, they’re focusing on leadership: If the Republicans run it, they’re ultimately responsible… right?

“Hey, you broke it, you bought it.”

Which is why we need a new PR direction ASAP.

What I’m about to present is a shockingly simple PR plan: Only four key items.

And it would only take 48 hours!

But before I reveal it, here’s yesterday’s news story that inspired it:

Fox News: Dems block GOP bill ensuring federal worker, military paychecks continue during shutdown

Senate Democrats again blocked a plan by Republicans to ensure that federal workers and the military would receive a paycheck as the shutdown back and forth revs into high gear. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., again tried to advance a modified version of his "Shutdown Fairness Act" bill that would see federal workers and the military paid now and during subsequent government shutdowns. However, the bill failed 53-43 with 3 Democrats defecting to support the bill. Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico voted for the bill. Last month, it was blocked over concerns from Senate Democrats that it did not include furloughed workers. Johnson noted on the Senate floor that after discussions with Senate Democrats he changed the bill to include furloughed workers, and that his legislation had the backing of several federal employee unions. "They are sick and tired, being used as pawns in this political dysfunction here. They're tired of it," Johnson said. [emphasis added]

Question: Why the hell wasn’t this vote better publicized?!

(And don’t give me, “Well, you know how liberal the media is.” Doesn’t matter. Between social media, President Trump’s bully pulpit, alternative/conservative media, and more, we have all the tools necessary to disseminate news.)

Here’s the Machiavellian bottom line: The shutdown won’t end until the Democrats conclude that the political cost is too great. Right now, they’re enjoying the perks of obstructionism, without any of the blowback.

Which means it’s our job to change their calculus — by vastly increasing their pain points.

Here’s how we do it:

Step One: President Trump delivers a national, primetime address.

Announce to the American people that tomorrow afternoon, the Senate will vote on a new bill to pay military members, air traffic controllers, and essential federal workers. Trump should explain how much they’re suffering — and how unfair it is that rich, powerful politicians are using ‘em as political pawns.

Enough is enough!

Step Two: Announce that if the Dems once again block the vote, the Senate will immediately eliminate the filibuster and revote.

Which means, our military members, air traffic controllers, and essential federal workers WILL be paid tomorrow, no matter what.

If the Dems still wanna oppose it, that’s up to them.

This is critical, because it highlights the Democrats’ obstructionism, making it the #1 obstacle to reopening the government. (And it also reinforces Trump’s reputation for being a pragmatic problem-solver who finds novel ways to get things done.)

Step Three: Announce that once the vote is passed and our military members, air traffic controllers, and essential federal workers are paid, the Senate will immediately reinstate the filibuster.

That way, the Senate rules will stay the same. It negates the Dem’s “Trump is a dictator” talking point, instead highlighting their obstructionism. (And this would also quell GOP senators’ concerns about permanently scrapping the filibuster.)

In fact, Trump should tell the Democrats straight-up, if they wanna continue to hold the government hostage, they can — but what they’ve been doing to our military families and air traffic controllers is immoral, dangerous, and un-American — and one way or another, it’s coming to an end tomorrow.

It’s critical to establish a clear, concise narrative that explains the Dem’s culpability.

Step Four: Announce that the bill will have one final provision: As of tomorrow, whenever there’s a government shutdown and federal workers aren’t getting paid, neither will the politicians in Congress!

It’s almost always a winning PR move to pit yourself against the career politicians on Capitol Hill, but this has a secondary purpose: Dare the wealthy, powerful Dems to vote in favor of receiving THEIR paychecks — while also voting to deprive military families from receiving theirs.

The PR backlash would be enormous. (And the attack ads that GOP challengers could run against ‘em would be brutal.)

Even though the shutdown wouldn’t be “over,” the Democrats would lose their biggest bargaining chip: federal workers and their families.

No longer are they held hostage to Schumer’s negotiations!

And without that bargaining chip, their appetite to continue the shutdown would quickly extinguish: What’s the point anymore?

This PR plan advances the football; brands Donald Trump as a decisive, get-things-done leader; pays our soldiers, sailors, Marines, and air traffic controllers; and highlights the self-serving obstructionism of the Democratic Party. Best of all, it’s 100% realistic and easily executable.

And it could all be done in just 48 hours.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

