From Tearing Down Monuments to Weeping Over Wallpaper: The Dems' HYSTERIA Over White House Renovations!

Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall! —Ronald Reagan, 1987

Mr. Trump, don’t touch this wall(paper)! —American Liberals, 2025

They’ve already renamed military bases. And mountains. And college buildings. And torn down statues and monuments of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other U.S. presidents, patriots, and Founding Fathers. From dumping Columbus Day (it’s now “Indigenous People’s Day”) to redefining gender roles (and/or gender definitions) to viewing the sum total of American history through the prism of racism, the left-wing leaders of the Democratic Party have yet to find a cultural norm that doesn’t demand a radical rewrite.

Advertisement

And not just government institutions, but corporate brands, too: They even coerced the Land O’Lakes butter company into removing the cute Indian girl from its label… so basically, they got rid of the Indian and kept the “Land.” (At least that’s historically accurate, I guess.)

Well, forget about all that. Today’s Democrats are now sticklers for historical accuracy and tradition — desperately fighting to conserve America’s rich, cultural heritage.

Which, technically speaking, makes ‘em “conservatives.” And all it took for ‘em to change sides was Donald Trump: Whatever he supports, they oppose.

Even when it comes to a privately-funded renovation of the White House, where American taxpayers won’t have to pay a dime.

Have you heard the latest liberal uproar? Yikes:

Advertisement

Regarding the last one — Chelsea Clinton’s op-ed — here’s the current first child’s rebuttal:

Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern. Sit this one out. https://t.co/c7wFVkLXTs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2025

(But to be fair to USA Today’s editors, it’s not as if they had a ton of options. Who else were they gonna ask to write that op-ed — Hunter Biden? Yeah, I don’t think his White House memories would be quite as wholesome or nostalgic: “The bathroom counters in the East Wing had the smoothest surfaces. Plus, no video cameras! Good times.”)

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve reached the awkward, intellectual incongruity of the party that gleefully tore down statues weeping over wallpaper: After canceling Columbus, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt, the Democrats have finally had enough and declared war on… interior design?

Trump moves a painting; the mainstream media calls it an “insurrection” against furniture. The same party that didn’t bat an eye when cities burned to the ground during the BLM riots is now in a tizzy because one of the world’s most famous, most successful real estate developers is upgrading — for free! — the White House property.

But there’s an important reason why the Democrats are so ridiculously overreacting — and Trump Derangement Syndrome is only a small part of it.

Advertisement

The much bigger part?

Rush Limbaugh used to call it “symbolism over substance.” It was (and still is) the left’s fatal flaw.

However expressive, symbols can never be the things they stand for. —Aldous Huxley, The Doors of Perception

The Democratic Party stands for symbolism over substance — feel-good gestures and nice-sounding platitudes, instead of actual, substantive change. You name the problem — from racism to environmentalism to world peace — and the Democrats will “solve” the problem via performative actions.

Such as “canceling racism” by tearing down the centuries-old statues of our Founding Fathers because they used to own slaves.

And then, they want credit for showing how much they care.

For a party long obsessed with symbolic gestures, the symbolism of the Scary Orange Monster TEARING DOWN part of the White House was irresistible. They’ve been calling him “literally Hitler” for over a decade, accusing him of being a dictator/fascist/Satan who wants to dismantle democracy — and here he is, actually tearing down part of the White House?! And on camera, too?!

Our nation’s #1 symbol of democracy?!

So OF COURSE they’re freaking out: When you can’t tell the difference between symbolism and substance, you’re gonna mentally substitute one for the other. In their minds, the two are indistinguishable: symbolism and substance are one and the same.

Advertisement

They’ve been virtue-signaling for so damn long, they’ve confused the virtue for the signal.

And the building for what it represents.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click here!