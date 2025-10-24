The Liberal Media Plays the Islamophobe Card to Save the Bacon — er, Falafel — of Zohran Mamdani

Modern liberalism is a deeply pessimistic ideology: Its belief system is fundamentally predicated on citizens being so vulnerable, foolish/stupid, and incapable that Big Government is required to save their bacon. If you’re someone who believes in rugged individualism, a can-do work ethic, and the unbreakable spirit of human achievement, you’re probably not going to be attracted to the ethos of today’s Democratic Party.

So, it’s no surprise that liberals also tend to be pessimistic people. They’re certainly more pessimistic post-Trump, but they were already depressed, sad, and more vulnerable to mental illnesses before the Scary Orange Man ever descended Trump Tower’s golden escalator. As far back as 2006, there was nearly a 20-point “happiness gap” between Democrats and Republicans.

An April 2024 article in The Economist queried, “Are American progressives making themselves sad?”

From the piece:

Of whatever age group or whichever sex, liberals are also far more likely than conservatives to report having been diagnosed with a mental illness. […] But ideological difference mattered more than gender difference. Liberal boys reported higher rates of depression than conservative boys or girls, and liberal girls reported the highest rates of all. Disentangling correlation from cause to explain the happiness gap between conservatives and liberals has long vexed social psychologists and political commentators. [emphasis added]

Unhappy people tend to see the glass as half-empty. Even when they’re winning, they STILL expect the rug will be pulled from under their feet!

Take Zohran Mamdani: He’s cruising to victory in the New York City mayoral race. As long as Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo divide the anyone-but-Mamdani vote, the 34-year-old, Ugandan-born neophyte has got this election in the bag. He WILL win, and he WILL be New York City’s next mayor.

Privately, President Trump has admitted as much (allegedly).

But New York liberals still don’t believe he’ll win. In their heart of hearts, they’re convinced Satan Donald Trump will somehow slip the hockey puck past the goalie (yet again), costing ‘em their precious victory.

I know this because their own language gives them away.

Normally, a candidate who’s considerably ahead in the opinion polls — and given a 93% probability of winning in the betting market — has a much different closing message: The far-ahead candidate pivots in the final 10 days, focusing less on rabblerousing and more on delivering a moderating, unifying, uplifting message.

It's Politics 101: You run hard to the left/right in the primaries, then run to the middle in the general election. And then, once you’ve captured a large enough lead, you smooth the edges off your more-controversial positions, so you can take office with a positive mandate.

If the Democrats really, truly believed Mamdani was gonna win, we’d be seeing tons of headlines about his splendid vision of leadership — how a brave new age of Yankee Utopia had finally arrived. We’d be hearing about his generational greatness and groundswell of public support. The mainstream media would be working overtime to rebrand him as the living embodiment of the American Dream: The hero of the downtrodden and the avatar of our hopes and prayers.

But we’re not seeing that. Instead, over the past few days, an awful lot of liberal outlets have decided to play the “Islamophobe card” against Mamdani’s opponents:

So what caused this nasty explosion of racism/Islamophobia?

Yesterday, you see, Andrew Cuomo was a guest on a conservative New York talk-show, and said the following (per Politico):

Cuomo was speaking on a conservative-leaning radio show when he made the argument that Mamdani lacked the experience to lead the city if another terrorist attack happened. “Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?” Cuomo asked. “Yeah, I could,” replied WABC radio host Sid Rosenberg, who called the Democratic nominee a terrorist earlier in the program. “He’d be cheering.” “That’s another problem,” Cuomo said. […] “This is disgusting,” Mamdani said during a sitdown with PIX 11. “This is Andrew Cuomo’s final moments in public life and he’s choosing to spend them making racist attacks on the person who would be the first Muslim to lead this city.”

To me, it sounds less like a blanket racist attack on all Muslims and more like a specific admonishment of someone who’s unwilling to condemn calls to “globalize the Intifada.” Additionally, it also sounds like an awful large number of media outlets were chomping at the bit to play the “Islamophobe card” — and once given an opportunity, they played it with gusto.

To be fair, Politico did include Cuomo’s defense of his comments — 10+ paragraphs down:

Cuomo’s campaign said afterward that the former governor was referring to an April interview Mamdani did with streamer Hasan Piker, an influential voice on the left. Piker once said that America deserved 9/11 and has referred to Jews as “inbred.” “He was referring to Mamdani’s close friend Hasan Piker, who said ‘America deserved 9/11,’ a statement 9/11 families called on Zohran Mamdani to denounce but he refused for months,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement. “This is not new — the Governor held a press conference along with 9/11 families to denounce Mamdani’s association with and refusal to denounce Piker’s hateful comments.”

Will the “Islamophobe card” be an electoral winner for the left? Or will it remind on-the-fence New Yorkers about 9/11, radical Islam, and the danger of choosing a leader who sympathizes with American enemies?

Or maybe it won’t matter at all: Maybe, there are enough foreign-born New York City voters to push Mamdani across the finish line anyway.

2025 NYC mayor election poll



Among American born New Yorkers:

🟡Andrew Cuomo: 40%

🔵 Zohran Mamdani: 31%

🔴 Curtis Sliwa: 25%



Among Foreign born New Yorkers:

🔵 Zohran Mamdani: 62%

🟡 Andrew Cuomo: 24%

🔴 Curtis Sliwa: 12%



Patriot Polling | 10/18-10/19 pic.twitter.com/SRGsJTyuii — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 20, 2025

What we know for sure is this: If Curtis Silwa doesn’t drop out, every poll, betting site, and all the imperial evidence points to a Zohran Mamdani landslide.

The only ones who don’t believe it, apparently, are liberals.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

