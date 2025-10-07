Hamas Militants in Exile & Western Countries that ‘Recognize Palestine’: A Modest Proposal

If they really, truly believe their own gibberish about the “genocide” in Gaza, then they have a moral responsibility to do everything they can to end the carnage as soon as possible. Right?

Think of the children!

And in the grand scheme of things, welcoming ten thousand or so exiled Hamas terrorists, militants, and Islamists into Ireland, Spain, France, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom is a small price to pay for ending a “genocide.” Besides, I’m sure the Hamas immigrants will quickly integrate themselves into those local communities — landing good-paying jobs at the airport, working security, or driving buses. It’s win-win!

Hey, what’s the worst that could happen?

Greta Thunberg, the world’s leading climate expert Middle East expert, surely agrees. From Reuter’s article, “Greta Thunberg says recognition of Palestinian state must be paired with ‘real action’”:

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday challenged countries that have recognised a Palestinian state to back up what she called "symbolic gestures" with more pressure on Israel to end its offensive on the Gaza Strip. […] "Of course it's good that the Palestinian cause is more on the agenda, but these symbolic gestures will lead nowhere unless they are accompanied with real action," Thunberg told Reuters via video conference while at sea near Greece. She said states had a legal duty to do everything in their power to stop what a United Nations Commission of Inquiry and human rights groups have described as "genocide". [emphasis added]

Greta has a point: Nobody really knows what “recognizing” a nonexistent state actually means. What is being recognized? Is England, for instance, planning on opening an embassy in Gaza City — and then handing out coupons for a tour of Buckingham Palace?

How, exactly, would this work?

Traditionally, most “states” have sovereign borders, defined territory, self-sufficiency, and a government capable of enforcing laws. Palestine has none of that.

In fact, the last time Palestine was an independent country was… let’s see… NEVER.

So Greta is exactly right: “Symbolic gestures” aren’t enough — especially during a horrible, awful, bloody “genocide.” We need real, tangible action!

And what do y’know, there’s now a big, important role these pro-Palestinian countries can play. I refer you to provision #6 in President Trump’s 20-point peace plan:

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries. [emphasis added]

The question, of course, is where will the radicalized, unrepentant Hamas militants go? (For very obvious reasons, most Middle Eastern countries are leery of welcoming battle-hardened Islamic revolutionaries into their backyards.) So as not to destabilize Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others, it’s in the best interest of all parties for these soon-to-be exiled Hamas militants to leave the region altogether. So who’s gonna accept ‘em?

Seems to me that these pro-Palestinian Western countries would be the perfect hosts!

Their locals are already waving Palestinian flags, cosplaying in keffiyehs, and chanting, “Globalize the Intifada.” Clearly, this is what their constituents want.

You can’t “Globalize the Intifada” if you’re stuck in the Middle East, can you? I say, it’s time for truth in advertising!

Admittedly, there might be a handful of Debbie Downers who’ll argue that Hamas is comprised of dangerous, murderous Islamic militants, blah blah blah. But we all know this war was 100% Israel’s fault. The evil Jews are committing genocide against the peace-loving Palestinians.

So, once Israel is removed from the equation, all those Hamas militants will live in peace and harmony in Europe, Canada, and Australia, fully embracing the cultural norms of Western society: religious freedom, free speech, LGBTQ rights, multiculturalism, egalitarianism, and feminism.

In fact, it would be racist and Islamophobic to DENY them entry. As Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly noted, Hamas is “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people.” (Kind of like the keffiyeh.)

Which means, it’d be anti-Palestinian to prevent Hamas’ ex-soldiers, ex-terrorists, and ex-military commanders from moving directly into Irish, Spanish, French, Swedish, and English neighborhoods. It’d be anti-Palestinian to block them from jobs in schools, hospitals, churches, synagogues, airports, police agencies, and more.

Haven’t these poor Hamas militants suffered enough?

Look, after launching an armed invasion deep inside Israel and slaughtering a thousand Jews, some of the Palestinian civilians Hamas used as human shields ended up dying. It was deeply traumatizing (probably). Show some sympathy for the terrible hardships they’ve endured!

And welcome them with open arms.

Anyway. That’s my modest proposal.

