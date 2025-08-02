Now That Trump Has Really, Truly Secured Our Borders, Is It Time for a GOP Pivot on Immigration?

It’s worth considering, because it could give the GOP an unstoppable political coalition — and deliver a deathblow to the Democrats.

Full disclosure: I’m actually married to an immigrant. My wife is Dutch; we’ve been sharing the same bed for 25+ years. (So I guess the liberals have a point: Immigrants really are doing what other Americans refuse to do!) Like most conservatives, I never opposed legal immigration. From Albert Einstein through Elon Musk, America’s unparalleled reputation for freedom, justice, and opportunity has served as a siren’s call for the best and brightest brains in the world. Legal immigration strengthens our country immeasurably.

Illegal immigration, however, is an entirely different story.

Ever since the end of World War II, there’s been a self-serving stalemate in Congress: The Democrats always push for open borders and mass amnesty; the GOP doesn’t do anything to actually control the borders or deport illegals, but pays lip service to the cause and refuses to reward ‘em with outright citizenship.

The reasons for both were shallow, selfish, and transparently partisan: The Democrats assumed that these new immigrants would vote with them, and the GOP wanted to protect the businesses interests of constituents who relied on cheap immigrant labor. For decades at a time, it was the perfect one-two punch of bipartisan ineptitude, incentivizing D.C.’s powerbrokers to turn a blind eye, sit on their butts, and do absolutely, positively… nothing.

And so the status quo continued.

But that all changed when Big Poppa Trump (apologies to Mr. Steiner) took control of the White House on Jan. 20, 2025. He really, truly secured our borders — and in record time, too.

It was utterly astonishing. For 50 years, politicians in both parties swore to us that the American border was just too big; stopping illegal immigration was a pipe dream. It couldn’t be done!

Turns out, that was all bull-[expletive]. President Trump did it in his first five months.

From CBS News: Unlawful crossings along southern border reach new historic low

The number of migrants caught crossing the southern border illegally set a new historic monthly low in June, continuing an extraordinary lull in illegal immigration the Trump administration has attributed to its aggressive deportation efforts, preliminary government data obtained by CBS News shows. Last month, Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border recorded just over 6,000 apprehensions of migrants who entered the country without authorization, the lowest monthly tally ever reported by the agency, according to the preliminary Customs and Border Protection data. The previous monthly low reported by Border Patrol was in March, when the agency recorded around 7,200 migrant apprehensions.

Of all Trump’s successes, none rank higher than really, truly securing our border. But sometimes in politics, a political victory can be self-defeating, because it takes that issue off the table. In 2024, immigration was a big net winner for MAGA. The American people were outraged by the Biden administration’s weaponized incompetence: During Ol’ Joe’s four-years in office, more than 8 million illegals crossed the border.

As Trump (and other conservatives) correctly pointed out, we can’t keep on offering unlimited welfare benefits to unlimited numbers of illegals. Not only would it bankrupt our country, but all these illegals have gotta live somewhere, which is spiking housing/medical costs for millions of Americans.

Minorities and younger voters were victimized the most.

And so in the least bizarre “coincidence” of 2024, all this led to record-setting numbers of younger voters (especially men), blacks, Latinos, and other minorities voting for Trump in 2024. Make no mistake, the immigration issue was one of the biggest reasons why Trump won the election.

Okay. That was in 2024. But where do we go in 2026, 2028 — and beyond?

It’s time for the GOP to pivot and brand itself as the party of legal immigration. We should be warm, inviting, and inclusive. After all, as the host country, it’s our responsibility to be good hosts. That means taking reasonable efforts to “Americanize” new arrivals and welcome them into our communities.

Far before the 2026 midterms, Trump should work with Congress to make a viable path to citizenship available to a select number of immigrants each year, but with one important caveat:

It’s gotta be conditional on border crossings staying below a certain threshold.

We don’t want to pass comprehensive immigration reform — and then in 2028, a newly-elected Democratic regime dismantles border security. Now that we know for a FACT that the border can be secured, we should never tolerate anything less!

The political benefits of an immigration pivot could be earth-shattering: The Democratic stranglehold over blacks, Latinos, minorities, and younger voters would come to a permanent end. It would (further) shrink their constituencies to West Coast weirdos, urban liberals, angry feminists, and the pronoun posse. And it just might be enough to pigeonhole the Democrats’ coalition for another decade (or longer), propelling JD Vance (or whomever) to the White House.

The timing is perfect. Let’s kill the Epstein narrative for good — and do something bold.

