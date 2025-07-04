Zohran Mamdani Claimed to Be an African American on His College Applications. But the REAL Story Is...

That’s kinda weird: Zohran Mamdani doesn’t look like an African American. And by his own admission, he doesn’t consider himself to be black.

So why did he list his ethnicity as “African American” on his college applications?

After all, he just campaigned for New York City’s mayor as a history-making Muslim from South Asia. As none other than The New York Times noted:

The Times could not find any speeches or interviews in which Mr. Mamdani referred to himself as Black or African American, and Mr. Mamdani said the college applications were the only instances where he could recall describing himself as such. In his meteoric rise, Mr. Mamdani has proactively embraced his Muslim and South Asian ancestry in his pitch to New Yorkers. On Tuesday, The Associated Press declared Mr. Mamdani the decisive winner of the Democratic primary for mayor. He now faces a general election playing field that includes Mayor Eric Adams, who is Black. “As the first South Asian elected official, the first Muslim elected official to ever run for mayor, the turnout in those same communities has been incredible to see,” Mr. Mamdani said this week in an interview with NPR.

So once again: Why did he list his ethnicity as African American on his college applications?

But that’s a rhetorical question, because we already know the answer: He did it to increase the probability of being admitted to college.

Identifying as an Asian, you see, wouldn’t have been as helpful. Not even close! We know this from universities’ internal data, plus the slew of lawsuits over higher education’s racist admission policies:

…Asian-Americans admitted to Harvard earned an average SAT score of 767 across all sections. Every section of the SAT has a maximum score of 800. By comparison, white admits earned an average score of 745 across all sections, Hispanic-American admits earned an average of 718, Native-American and Native-Hawaiian admits an average of 712, and African-American admits an average of 704.

Race-based admission policies will, by definition, elevate “preferred” races ahead of others:

At Harvard, an Asian candidate in the eighth highest academic decile had 5.1% chance of admittance, compared to 7.5% for white, 22.9% for Hispanic, and 44.5% for black applicants, per the brief.

This is a phenomenon we’ve discussed previously:

In the name of diversity, colleges make ethnicity a factor — and no group is more mistreated and abused than Asians. A Princeton University study found that students who self-identify as Asian must score 140 points higher on the SAT than white students, and a mind-blowing 450 points higher than black students!

So yeah, already we know why the wannabe socialist mayor listed himself as an African American: He did it to elevate his own probability of being admitted, even if doing so would mean that an actual, real-life African American would be rejected.

(Interestingly, Mamdani’s race-based gambit failed: He was REJECTED from Columbia University… even though his father was a professor at the college!)

Naturally, Mamdani denied being motivated by crass personal interest. (Guess that’s not very becoming in a socialist.) In yesterday’s interview with The New York Times, he chalked it up to the gosh-darn complexities of his ethnic background:

In an interview on Thursday, Mr. Mamdani, 33, said he did not consider himself either Black or African American, but rather “an American who was born in Africa.” He said his answers on the college application were an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices before him, not to gain an upper hand in the admissions process. (He was not accepted at Columbia.) “Most college applications don’t have a box for Indian-Ugandans, so I checked multiple boxes trying to capture the fullness of my background,” said Mr. Mamdani, a state lawmaker from Queens. The application allowed students to provide “more specific information where relevant,” and Mr. Mamdani said that he wrote in, “Ugandan.”

You see, Mamdani was really born in Uganda… to parents, Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, who were BOTH born in India and have ZERO ethnic ties to Uganda. His mother is Hindu from Odisha, India; his father is Gujarati Muslim from Bombay, India. Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda because his father was employed by a Ugandan school.

That’s it! That’s the complete and total basis of his so-called African American background!

Frankly, Elon Musk has a far better claim of “African American” heritage than Zohran Mamdani.

The wannabe mayor sounds suspiciously like Steve Martin’s character in “The Jerk”:

Nonetheless, I’m more interested in the timing of the story. After all, greedy, self-serving, duplicitous politicians, à la Zohran, aren’t anything new; they’re a dime-a-dozen. But the timing of the story is a powerful reminder of the incestual relationship between the mainstream media and the Democratic Party.

Welcome to the Holiday Weekend News Dump! It’s an old school, bipartisan PR trick:

The “Holiday Weekend News Dump Strategy” has fans in both parties. It wasn’t coincidental that President George H.W. Bush pardoned Robert McFarlane and Cap Weinberger on December 24, and it wasn’t happenstance that President Biden (or whoever was controlling the autopen) pardoned Hunter Biden over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

Around 5pm on July 3rd, The New York Times released this story. It wasn’t like the info was time-sensitive; the editors at the paper chose the time and place to disseminate the news.

And they specifically chose 5pm on July 3rd.

Today’s Independence Day — have fun partying, America! Enjoy the fireworks! And tomorrow is the beginning of the weekend — make sure yours includes barbeque, family, friends, beach, and a whole lot of fun!

Then, when Monday, July 7 rolls around, this will all be old news: “You people are still talking about that?! Get a life! He was just a kid trying to get into college!”

Since Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, there’ve been plenty of profound, important changes. From sealing the border to regaining our swagger, our country is getting its mojo back. It’s morning again in America!

But some things haven’t changed at all. Namely, the mainstream media serving as the unpaid PR lackies of the Democratic Party.

