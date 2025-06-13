From TACO to FAFO: How Trump and Israel Manipulated the Liberal Media and Decapitated Iran

How bad are things in Iran right now? Even Hezbollah is looking at Iran’s [tush]-whipping and going, “No thanks, we’re sitting this one out.” A few hours ago, from The Times of Israel: “Hezbollah official says it will stay out of the Israel-Iran fight.”

Yeah. When even your proxies, stooges, goons, and hired muscle have abandoned you, things ain’t good.

The Iranian radio “morning zoo” certainly had its hands full today:

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It’s another beautiful day in downtown Tehran! Our government buildings can be identified, of course, by the big clouds of smoke where their roofs used to be. There are exciting new job openings in the Iranian Ministry of Nuclear Development — drop your resume off today. And tonight, get the kids ready for the annual ‘Running of the Tanks!’”

Wheeeee! Fun for the whole family.

When news of Israel’s daring (and, apparently, remarkably successful) attack first broke, I strongly suspected that the U.S. and Israel were working together:

There’s a chance, of course, that Israel is acting at Trump’s behest: If you’re trying to get one side to agree to a deal, it might be useful to “intensify” their pain-points. In fact, maybe Trump is on the phone with Supreme Leader of Iran and explaining how things work in the Big City: “Yeah, y’know that deal we offered yesterday? Subtract $20 billion from it, ‘cuz now you’ve got less stuff to trade.” So maybe Israel and America are (unofficially) working together: Call it the Crassus school of bartering. Since Israel and America both want the same outcome, it would make sense to collaborate tactically — and sometimes in geopolitics, plausible deniability has its purposes. Especially when you’re in highwire negotiations. “Better agree today, cuz tomorrow you’ll have even less! Good talk.” It could explain Tulsi Gabbard’s spooky/weird nuclear warning.

Related: How Will the Conservative Movement Respond to Israel’s Attacks on Iran?

We’re still within the fog of war, and there’s certainly a chance we’re misreading the tea leaves. But in geopolitics, the past is prologue: Everything is interconnected. So, if you know where the domino is after it fell, you can usually surmise where it used to be.

And already, a clearer picture of what the hell happened is emerging.

First of all, this seems to be yet another triumph of Israel’s intelligence agencies. After being caught flatfooted on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli government has doubled down on innovation. Who could forget their ingenious decapitation of Hezbollah?

HEZBOLLAH: You sneaky Israelis! We know you’ve bugged our phones, so we’ve outsmarted you by using pagers! ISRAEL: Yeah, you got us, haha. HEZBOLLAH: Death to Israel! ISRAEL: …say, can I sell you any pagers? Got the lowest prices in town. HEZBOLLAH: Why, sure. I’ll take 500.

In a world where past is prologue, in hindsight, it was pretty stupid to assume that Iran would out-think, out-innovate, or out-plan the Israelis. Whereas the Jewish Nation advanced its reputation for outside-the-box thinking as recently as last night, the last great Iranian innovation was what — Persian rugs?

Those were invented 2,500 years ago.

Nonetheless, the liberal media (along with quite a few big-name “kaleidoscope of conspiracies” conservative/contrarians on the right) continued to shamelessly exaggerate Iran’s strength and military might. They kept insisting that Western opposition to Iranian nuclear ambitions would lead to World War III.

Instead, the exact opposite was true: By stopping Iran from going nuclear, Israel probably averted the next world war. (Or at least, they postponed it.)

Furthermore, the Democratic Party’s contention that all this could’ve been avoided if Obama’s nuclear deal was honored is 100% horse[poop]. Never forget, under Obama’s short-sighted, can-kicking, so-called “nuclear deal,” the sanctions restricting Iran’s centrifuge usage would’ve expired in 2026.

That’s just six months from now!

The media isn’t reporting on this, but under the first few months of the Trump administration, we’ve gotten — by a Pritzker-sized margin — more strategic benefits from our allies than under any other president since FDR during World War II:

Europe and NATO are finally increasing their military budgets to offset Russian aggression;

Ukraine just wiped out a large percentage of Russia’s long-range bombers (including those that could reach the U.S.);

Israel is dismantling the Iranian nuclear program once and for all.

The American homeland is safer now than it’s been in a VERY long time, and not a single U.S. soldier had to die. #Winning.

That’s the epitome of “America First.”

Part of Israel’s success, it seems, came because Iran trusted the liberal media’s TACO libel. “TACO” stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. The claim was that Trump likes to talk tough, but when push comes to shove, he always backs down.

So, Iran (stupidly) assumed Trump would forbid Israel from launching an attack during the Iranian-U.S. nuclear negotiations, and any saber-rattling was just for show:

Axios is reporting that Trump was publicly pretending to oppose an Israeli attack on Iran. pic.twitter.com/R7s9C1dgC5 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) June 13, 2025

But along with TACO, there’s another acronym that more accurately summarizes what happened. It’s FAFO.

Fool Around & Find Out.

Only [takes long, dramatic drag on my cigarette] we don’t usually say “fool.”

This is a Friday the 13th that Iran won’t forget.

