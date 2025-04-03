PR Fallout of ‘Liberation Day’: Trump Is Now a Wartime President

It’s a trade war. Which means Trump is now a wartime president.

That’s a helluva gamble.

“Good morning. … We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interest. … We’re fighting for our right to live. To exist. … ‘We will not go quietly in the night,’ we will not vanish without a fight! … Today, we celebrate our Liberation Day!”

Advertisement

(Actually, that wasn’t Trump’s Liberation Day speech. It’s Bill Pullman’s speech from ‘Independence Day,’ with a switcharoo of the holidays.) Check it out:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Being a wartime president is a highwire act. The PR battles matter greatly because your capacity to fight is limited by the electorate’s stomach for the mission. If you can’t sell the war, you’re probably not going to win it.

But all the cool, crafty PR tricks won’t mean a lick if your troops get their [tushies] kicked on the battlefield. War is a reality-based enterprise. You can’t bull[EXPLETIVE] your way to victory.

It just doesn’t work that way.

Despite the noblest goals and loftiest of intentions, the end result is the end result. Just ask George W. Bush.

The George W. Bush parallel is worth exploring because the similarities are multifaceted. The war in Iraq wasn’t vital to America’s survival. I mean, sure, you could make a (convoluted) argument about how, in a post-9/11 world, the nexus of terrorist networks, Saddam’s WMD secrecy, and the urgency of “connecting the dots” proactively made Iraq necessary. Our then-president did just that.

Advertisement

Ultimately, his sales pitch didn’t work, because war is a reality-based enterprise. And so, we no longer remember the Iraq War through the prism of George W. Bush’s lofty speeches about spreading democracy or ending tyranny, but through the bloodshed, waste, and squandered treasure.

Like Iraq, Trump’s trade war was also a war of our choosing.

The consequences of Iraq led directly to Barack Obama. There never would’ve been a Barack Obama presidency without the Middle East failures, screw-ups, and misfortunes of the George W. Bush presidency. Sure, the economic meltdown didn’t help, but by that time, the die was already cast.

The consequences for President Trump are just as high. If we don’t win the trade war, we will get obliterated in the midterms and absolutely, 100% have a liberal Democrat as our next president!

So buckle up, boys and girls. To quote a certain (comatose) ex-president, this is a “big [EXPLETIVE] deal.”

I have an exclusive for you: Right now, behind closed doors, the Democrats are testing phrases like “Trumpflation.” Because, for now on, the inflation numbers will be manna from Heaven for the far left! The price of groceries and household goods is — by a HUUUUUGE margin — the single biggest “warning sign” for MAGA World to heed.

Advertisement

Exponentially more so than the stock market, employment, or anything else.

The Democrats now have a unifying message that’s simple and digestible: Trumpflation is killing the American dream. It’s a PR gimme. A slam dunk.

Now, all they gotta do is wait.

Remember all those old stories about senior citizens being so broke, they’ve gotta eat dog food? Get ready for more of the ilk: “In Trump’s America, Grandma eats Alpo because groceries are too expensive. Curse that Trumpflation!”

If the Democrats aren’t prepping these sorts of stories, they’re committing political malpractice.

Despite Trump’s third-term bravado, he’ll be out of office in four years, and if the trade war goes poorly, a liberal Democrat will step in and reverse everything on day one. Other world leaders are certainly aware of this, which probably undermines Trump’s leverage.

Related: Trump Versus Obama? ‘I’d Love That!’ Says Trump.

Not completely. But our constitution handicaps second-term presidents. Trump is operating under a tighter war window than a first-term president.

But if the other countries buckle, our economic engine roars, prices stabilize, and America is once again a manufacturing superpower, the GOP will be richly credited for its boldness. Trump will be immortalized as a truly transformative president and Lincoln/Washington-level leader — the man who preserved the American Dream for future generations!

Advertisement

And just as a subset of older Americans were always grateful to FDR for (allegedly) lifting us out of the Great Depression, millions of Americans will be loyal Republicans until the day they die.

“Trump’s plan worked! The Dems were hysterical ninnies.”

Here in Tampa, our ex-head coach, Bruce Arians, had a mantra: “No risk it, no biscuit.” It means you gotta risk failing in order to get where you wanna be.

Where Trump wants to take us sounds excellent. America is up for the ride. (For a little while, at least.)

Now he has to deliver us the biscuit. And that’s the reality of it.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!