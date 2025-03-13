The Dems Are… Winning?! Hakeem Jeffries: 'We Have the Republicans on the Run!'

To me, it sounds like a nail bragging about its rivalry with a hammer. (Or a bag of doughnuts bragging about its rivalry with Lizzo.) But nonetheless, here we are

“We have the Republicans on the run!” announced House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Turns out the Democrats aren’t just bravely battling back against President Trump. They’re actually winning — and now Old Man Trump is running scared!

In a call with party leaders, Jeffries described Trump’s recent speech to Congress as “one of the most divisive speeches by a president in American history” and predicted, because of the economy, MAGA’s end was nigh:

Because it’s collapsing on his watch. They made promises with respect to lowering costs. Costs aren’t going down, they are going up. Inflation is going up. You know what’s coming down? Donald Trump’s poll numbers, because he is mismanaging the economy and the American people are feeling it…

We have them on the run in terms of health care – particularly as it relates to Medicaid. House Democrats stand on the side of Medicaid and the American people. Republicans are trying to enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, and we need to keep the pressure on them legislatively and in communities all across the country.

That’s Jeffries’ battlefield assessment: Finally, everything is going the Democrats’ way. They’ve got the momentum, baby! And Jeffries wasn’t done:

We have to continue to call them out on their extremism — we will do that. And all of that is being done in service of trying to pass massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors like Elon Musk and wealthy corporations. So, we have them on the run, and we’re going to keep our foot on the gas pedal. [emphasis added]

See? Things are going so swimmingly; the Dems just need to keep their foot on the gas and they’ll cruise to victory. Easy-peasy! 

(If only the eggs would cooperate.)

Okay, stop your eye rolling: Jeffries wasn’t being facetious. There’s a new media narrative that’s just beginning to pick up steam, and it goes like this: Trump hit his high point on Election Day, and ever since then, he’s been falling in the polls. The public feels deceived and tricked by his broken promises, especially with the economy. Trump is weak, vulnerable, and afraid. Finally, the Democrats have all the momentum!

Quite a few stories of this ilk being promoted by our pals in the mainstream media of late:

LA Times: As Trump steamrolls ahead, Democrats see a growing ‘heartbeat’ of resistance

Salon: The end of MAGA’s dominance: “The American people see the Democrats take down Trump themselves”

The Hill: The public is losing patience with Trump — it’s time for Democrats to pounce

MSNBC: Fifty days in, Trump has already shown his weak points

Yahoo: Trump’s biggest economic vulnerability has emerged

Vanity Fair: Is Donald Trump afraid of Elon Musk?

New York Times: Don’t Be Fooled, ‘Trump Is a Weak President’

Inc.: These Trump Voters Say They Feel Deceived

New Republic: Trump Supporters Regretting Their Votes After DOGE Cuts

Toss in this Mediaite gem into the mix ("'We Have the Republicans On the Run!' Hakeem Jeffries Wildly Claims Dems Have the GOP Running Scared"), and we have the beginnings of an honest-to-God media trend. Keep your eyes on it, because this undercurrent will continue to amass strength and size beneath the surface — and the moment a breaking news story allows it (i.e. if/when Trump polls poorly), this will become the dominant story.

And it’s a smart play for the Dems.

Sure, it’s completely disconnected from reality, but it’s a pivot the Democrats still needed to make. You gotta give the donors SOMETHING. They just wasted $1.5 billion on Kamala, and Trump’s been using their faces as squeegees ever since. It’s been one brutal beatdown after another. Unless you give the donors some kind of karmic satisfaction, their checkbook will stay closed.

So, you sell ‘em hopium. Hope is a helluva drug.

“Trump is losing! We have ‘em on the run! There’s light at the end of the tunnel!”

(And hopefully, the check clears before the donors realize that the light at the end of the tunnel was actually an oncoming Trump Train.)

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but the donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you have exclusive access to all our sites: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount! 

Thank you for your consideration!

Scott Pinsker

Scott Pinsker is a Public Relations, Branding, and Crisis Communications Expert in Tampa Bay, Florida.  His novel, "The Second Coming: A Love Story," is available for purchase on Amazon.

