Trump’s Plan for Gaza Could Actually Work. And the First Step Is the Easiest.

Pundits, pollsters, politicians, presidents, and prime ministers are still trying to make heads or tails of Trump’s groundbreaking proposal to turn the Gaza Strip into the French Riviera. The idea was so bold — so dramatically different — that the mind-hive had yet to reach a consensus: Was Trump actually, really serious about an American takeover of the Gaza Strip?!

See, that’s the basic design flaw of mind-hives: If you catch ‘em at just the right moment, they’re like a deer in headlights. The body cannot move until the brain is reassembled.

So now, they’re politically paralyzed.

They still have their kneejerk opposition to all things Trump, of course. (At this point, their Trump Derangement is so reflexive, it practically runs on nerve endings.) And they still have the Patron Saint of hopeless causes, broken promises, and self-inflicted destruction: The Palestinian people.

White liberals LOVE the Palestinian people. Whenever anything about Israel or the Middle East pops up in the news, white liberals say the exact same thing as Mrs. Lovejoy, only replacing “children” with “Palestinians”:

For Trump’s plan to work, the Palestinians would need to be physically relocated from Gaza. Which can certainly be done: History is rife with examples of populations being moved. Some of the darkest, ugliest pages in our history books are replete with examples.

And that’s the problem: The PR fallout would be devastating.

The optics of forcibly displacing civilians from their ancestral homeland, stripping them of their possessions, and marching men, women, and children at gunpoint would have highly unpredictable outcomes, especially in an Age of TikTok. Worst case scenario, it could trigger an explosion of radical Islamic opposition that topples regimes, ends peace agreements, and leads to global terrorism.

Nobody is entirely sure how the fabled “Arab Street” would react, but clearly, the consequences of misreading it would be devastating. As a risk-reward proposition, it could be a very dangerous wager.

But if it’s mainly a PR problem, then there ought to be a PR solution.

Here’s our challenge: How do we change the Mid East narrative away from forcibly exiling the poor Palestinians civilians to one of hopeful, excited Palestinian families grinning from ear-to-ear, eagerly awaiting a wonderful future because they GET to leave?

And it’s simple: Have a lotto.

To get the ball rolling, we need 5 thousand new apartments built along the beach or in a city somewhere in Jordan, Egypt, or elsewhere. The apartments should be lovely; we’d want beautiful “artistic renderings” of happy families living together in paradise.

Build ‘em ASAP.

Then offer these beautiful new apartments to the Palestinian people. Give ‘em away for free (or at a ridiculous discount). And put the sign-up sheet in the middle of town at noon under some kind of lotto system… and GO!

Within a nanosecond, you’d witness a footrace so furious, not even Ben Johnson on ALL the steroids could keep up. It would be the craziest, wildest free-for-all this side of Black Friday.

Obviously, ALL the apartments would be gobbled up in an instant. They wouldn’t last an eyeblink! And all the disappointed, heartbroken folks would be wailing in the streets, crying and pleading for another opportunity.

Which means: Guess we gotta build some new apartments!

Then rinse and repeat.

That’s the ultimate PR objective for the Trump administration: To change the narrative from “forcible relocation” to (dare I say it) “hope and change” for a better Palestinian tomorrow — and it all begins with a new home. But it only works if the Palestinians want to leave.

And if they’re BEGGING to leave, it’s a PR slam dunk!

We’re not “exiling” anyone; we’re making dreams come true for impoverished families. It’s an act of love and friendship. We’re giving them what they want.

Seems far more compassionate than condemning the Palestinians to live amidst the squalor, wreckage, and war-torn debris. Even whitest of white liberals wouldn’t want their own kids to subsist in such wretched conditions. So why force it on the Palestinians?

And if the Palestinians are begging to leave, where does that leave the white liberals who want them to stay? Wouldn’t that make them the Palestinians’ prisoners?

That’s not nice.

I know it’s counterintuitive, but the first step in Trump’s Gaza plan would actually be the easiest to implement. He’s just gotta start building.