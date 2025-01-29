How the Palestinians Became 1/50th of a Human

Today, there are only two genders, but historically, there’s been many different kinds of men. There’s early man (Erectus, Homo), Peking Man (a subspecies of Erectus, Homo), Java Man (Erectus, Anthropopithecus), and a Macho Man (Savage, Randy).

Obviously, the Macho Man was the best man. He was bigger, stronger, and could eat way more Slim Jims.

Here’s exclusive footage of a young Savage, Randy battling what appears to be a silverback gorilla:

Born in 1952 (and given the dreadfully boring name of “Randy Mario Poffo”), the future Macho Man bounced around the minor leagues for a few years before entering the brutal ballet of pro wrestling in 1973.

And he was a natural.

Not because he was the biggest. Nor was he ever the strongest. But he developed one of the most memorable — and profitable — characters in wrestling history.

With his deep, menacing growl and strange verbal tics, nobody sounded like the Macho Man but the Macho Man. Even in a “sport” chockfull of ridiculous personalities and silly plotlines, Randy Savage was unique.

Before he died in 2011, he actually released a rap album. It was certainly something. I was doing PR for his record label when he passed, and they authorized me to buy his Macho Madness website for $5,000 to promote his music. (Alas, the website now seems to be inactive. But y’know, maybe that’s for the best.)

Randy Savage didn’t just create a compelling character — he built a brand. Whether it was a WrestleMania match against Hulk Hogan, a rap album, or smoked meat sticks, when you saw Randy Savage burst on your screen, you knew you were about to witness a high-energy, unpredictable, ultra-kinetic timebomb.

In WWE documentaries and “shoot” interviews with Savage’s ex-colleagues, you quickly realize that the Macho Man brand wasn’t accidental. Everything — from his colorful clothes, glittery hat, and manic mannerisms — was meticulously planned. In fact, Savage preferred his matches to be fully scripted and not improvised on the fly. As his WrestleMania III opponent, Ricky Steamboat, recalled:

When the camera was on, he was very colorful. When it came to putting a match together, he was a stickler. Dot your I’s and cross your T’s. Make sure everything means something. A half a turn this way will make the opening that much better. He was A to Z and back down again. He was a perfectionist and more so than any guy I ever worked with. With me, if I made a suggestion then he was wide open to it. “[Savage voice] You know Dragon, that’s better than my idea. Let’s do that!” It made me a better worker and opened my eyes to little things you take for granted. It helped me moving forward in terms of structuring matches.

Pro wrestlers are wonderful examples of brand-building, because the entire conceit of their “sport” depends upon it: If the wrestlers don’t represent something bigger than what they actually are, it’s just two dudes in their underwear rolling around and play-fighting. It’s the emotional connection between the audience and the characters that makes wrestling a multibillion-dollar global industry.

Countries, nations, and organizations all have brands, too. And these brands matter greatly, because they shape outside opinion. No man — and no nation — is an island. We’re all interconnected. (Especially smaller, more vulnerable populations.)

But just as importantly, your brand matters internally. It doesn’t only define your identity to others; it also defines who you are to yourself.

It’s why most large companies have branding and style guides: They’re internal tools to safeguard the brand.

And this brings us to the Palestinians, Hamas, and Israel. Under the terms of the current ceasefire deal, four Israelis were traded for 200 Palestinians.

That’s a helluva exchange rate: One Israeli equals 50 Palestinians.

Of course, the exchange rate was worse 14 years ago: In 2011, they traded one Israeli for over 1,000 Palestinians.

Question: Where is the outrage from the liberal community? Don’t they still believe that all lives are equal?

To be consistent with their liberal “humanitarian” concerns and “human rights” protests, all the good liberals of the world should insist, “One Israeli for one Palestinian! Equality for all!”

After all, under the current terms, each Palestinian life is only worth 1/50th an Israeli’s life. That doesn’t seem very fair! If I were a Palestinian, I’d be offended.

But I’d also be embarrassed: There’s a reason for the lopsided exchange rate.

The Palestinian “brand” reflects the Palestinian reality: They don’t value life. It’s expendable. Especially children.

If two or three Palestinians die to kill an Israeli, that’s reason to celebrate. That’s because the Palestinian culture is a culture of death. As Golda Meir noted so many years ago:

When peace comes we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons. Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.

Until that time comes, the Palestinian brand will continue to suffer. And sadly, so will the Palestinian people. The lopsided return-rate will have long-term ramifications, internally as well as externally: It’s a wound that cuts deep.

Far too often, the deepest wounds are self-inflicted. And there’s nothing “macho” about that.