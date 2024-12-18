Hypothetically, if Our President Were Brain-Dead and the VP an AWOL Drunk, What Would Our Enemies Do?

Hey, remember all those wonderful promises that Kamala Harris made? Just five or six weeks ago, she was running for president because she wanted to do all kinds of great things for the American people — and she couldn’t wait to get started!

After all, she could truly relate to our plight, being from a “middle-class family.” (She might’ve mentioned that a few times.)

And just a few months before that, Joe Biden was determined to run for reelection himself, because there was just too much gosh darn work to be done. Age is just a number — let’s finish the work, dagnabbit!

He even released a groovy campaign spot. Take a trip down Memory Lane:

It’s the darndest thing. Donald Trump is “already acting like he’s president” even though he hasn’t been inaugurated yet, and the mainstream media can’t stop whining about it. Note the opening screed from our pals at NBC News:

Foreign leaders have lined up to speak with him. He has rattled Mexico and Canada with threats of steep tariffs and warned there would be “hell to pay” for militants in Gaza unless they release the hostages by the time he’s sworn in. That won't happen for another 45 days, but Donald Trump, the president-in-waiting, isn't shying away from acting like the president-in-reality.

But this isn’t the weird part. There’s nothing weird about Donald Trump acting exactly like Donald Trump. The president-elect has been remarkably consistent since descending from the golden escalator in 2015. Trump isn’t a slave to precedent; he relies on his opinions, theories, and strategic instincts. He’s always been a take-charge, go-for-the-jugular kind of guy.

What’s weird and different is the lame-duck session of the Biden-Harris administration: It has abdicated its responsibilities entirely.

It’s not that Trump has usurped Biden’s presidential authority — Biden and Harris have functionally abandoned it. For better or worse, there’s a power vacuum.

During the choreographed theater of foreign galas, President-elect Trump can seamlessly slide into Biden’s spot at international events, i.e. Notre Dame. No harm, no foul.

(Jill Biden doesn’t seem to mind.)

But the Notre Dame photo-op was performative. It’s glitz and glamour, the fun part of the job. Getting dressed to the nines and partying with royalty (where I assume there’s an open bar with unlimited Natty Light) is the dessert at the end of the meal.

Because the reality is that most of the work in the Executive Branch is behind the scenes and boring. It’s your responsibility to efficiently and methodically implement a specific agenda, coordinate tactics with all the different agencies, and make sure nothing slips through the cracks. It’s not glamorous work, but it’s vital for the peace, security, and prosperity of the American people.

Question #2: If Biden wanted another four years to “finish the job” and Kamala Harris was itching to be president because “building up the middle class” was her “top priority,” then shouldn’t they be highly motivated to maximize the remaining 40-ish days?

And make every moment count?

Harris just spent over $1 billion trying to be elected president! Joe Biden is still president! Yet they’re more interested in helping Hunter Biden skate a gun conviction than helping the rest of us.

They’re quiet quitting.

Question #3: If, hypothetically, the sitting president were brain-dead and his VP an AWOL drunk, what would you do if you were an American enemy?

If it were me, I’d probably be tempted to take advantage of this power vacuum. (There's a 40-ish-day window to test American military protocols without fear of reprisals.) Maybe I’d fly drones over airports and bases. Not only is there lots of intel to mine, but you could panic the American people, test for gaps in U.S. security, and fine-tune your tactics for further sabotage.

Drone warfare is cheap and effective. It’s scalable and transportable. A country like Iran or China — or a medium-sized terrorist group with a few million bucks to spend — could unleash havoc with minimal cost and personal risk.

One of the themes of the post-9/11 world is the rise of asymmetric warfare. Drone warfare is the next logical step. It’s coming to the heartland.

Arguably, it’s already here.

And because of the inaction, ineptitude, and indifference of the Biden-Harris administration, all of us are in danger.