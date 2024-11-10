How Elon Musk Knew Donald Trump Was Going to Win 4 Hours Before You Did

Guys, I’m beginning to suspect that this Elon Musk guy is kind of smart!

Two days ago, comedian Theo Von appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience." For those of you unfamiliar with Von, he’s a standup comic, a “Friend of Joe” (absolutely not to be confused with a “Friend of Dorothy”), a podcasting brethren, and a proud member of the “new media” who interviewed Donald Trump before the election.

Y’know how Elon Musk radiates a freakishly intellectual vibe? Theo Von… er, how can I put this without being mean? Well, Theo Von is funny, and much of his humor relies on him being (ahem) acutely self-aware of his educational limitations. But he seems very nice, and according to Donald Trump, Theo Von was personally endorsed by his son (and unofficial “podcast advisor”) Baron Trump

Anyway, Theo Von and Joe Rogan hung out together on election night in Austin, Texas. But they were buddies with many of the VIP attendees at Donald Trump’s victory party. Among these “Friends of Joe” were UFC ringleader Dana White, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, running mate JD Vance, and entrepreneur extraordinaire Elon Musk.

Early in Von’s appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” the two recounted their Election Day experiences. That’s when Rogan dropped a bombshell that’s been largely overlooked by the mainstream media:

Joe Rogan: It was interesting because the beginning at the night, no one knew what was going to happen, so you’re watching the first results roll in and there’s, like, this weird thing. And then Trump gets way ahead, but you’re, like, you don’t want to, like, get too hopeful. Like, how far ahead is he? He’s ahead by 100 points! That seems like a lot! Von: Yeah, and you’re like, what is it and some channels are, like, and then every channel’s kind of different. Joe Rogan: Yeah, they had different numbers. I was getting a different number off my Apple News updates than I was getting off of CNN. And then I was texting people. Like Tusli [Gabbard] and JD Vance: I was getting a different update. Apparently, Elon created an app, and he knew who won four hours before the results. So, as the results were coming in — Von: Nah uh! Joe Rogan: Four hours before they called it, Dana White told me Elon was like, “I’m leaving. It’s over. Donald won.” He just… [Laughter] Joe Rogan: He just f***ing left! Somehow or another — Von: I’m gonna go back to my pod and evaporate! Joe Rogan: I don’t know what he’s getting where he’s pulling his data from, but he had, like, the most accurate data in terms of the rural states hadn’t put their results in yet, but, yet Trump was ahead in these states. Kamala was never going to win those states. So, tabulated that, and like, put it all together. Von: Wow Joe Rogan: I don’t know how he did it. But Dana told — I haven’t even talked to Elon about this, I don’t know, like, the “Dana translation,” but Dana said he had an app. And he was, like, showing him. He’s like, “It’s over.” He f**king left! Dude just left! It’s over! [emphasis added]

Begin watching at the 13:10 minute mark. The clip in question only runs about 90 seconds.

It’s unclear how Musk sourced and tracked this data, but through his ownership of Twitter/X, he’s privy to billions of unique data-points in all 50 states. It’s an institutional, proprietary, first-mover advantage; he has access to certain information before everyone else.

But he’s already revolutionized the online payments industry, the automotive industry, the global Internet industry, and the rocket industry. At this point, upending the Election Day prognostications industry would be low-hanging fruit.

Because, let’s face it: When the media is yet again running post-election stories like “How did US election polling get it wrong again,” this is an industry in dire need of disruption.

And disrupting tired, static, inefficient industries is what Elon Musk does best.

In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see how Musk’s skill set is utilized by the incoming Trump administration. It’s my hope — as well as my expectation — that he’ll be used for what he is: a generational asset.

Oil is a resource. Gold is a resource. And so is intelligence.

There’s a fairly good chance that Musk might be able to identify gaps in where we are — and where we could be — better than anyone who’s worked in the federal government since…

…y’know, I don’t even know how to finish that thought!

Musk defies all comparisons; he might not just be “generationally” unique -- that could actually be selling him short. In truth, he’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen in business, politics, or culture since the Industrial Revolution first began. He’s a little like Edison, a little like Ford, a little like Gutenberg, but he’s also dramatically different.

So while we’ve got him, let’s crack open that big ol’ brain of his and see what comes out!

And in the meantime, kudos to Team Trump for finding a way to not only bring Musk into the MAGA fold, but for keeping him motivated, engaged, and excited. The American people will be the biggest beneficiary.

In fact, maybe Elon will even make us a new app.