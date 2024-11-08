In Praise of the Liberals Conservatives Love!

When I was a dateless, friendless loser in the 1980s, my good pal Jim Cornette kept me company. He was the whiny, annoying, loudmouth wrestling manager who appeared on TBS. Cornette was almost always a bad guy, but he was so funny with his insults and diatribes, you couldn’t help but look forward to his TV segments.

Advertisement

Today, 40-odd years later, I’m a married, friendless loser — and Jim Cornette is still entertaining the hell out of me, this time with his podcasts.

He’s also a stark raving liberal who hates Trump with the fury of a million husbandless Karens. I honestly believe that if he thought he could get away with bludgeoning all the top conservatives in America with a pickaxe, he just might give it a whack.

He’s kind of crazy.

But that’s why he’s so entertaining! This morning, he was pointing out the hypocrisy of Saudi censors forcing WWE women to wear unrevealing, unsexy clothes, yet somehow they were fine with — how do I put this? — visible protrusions of female mammary glands appearing from beneath their clothing.

Only his phrasing was way funnier.

These are the hard-hitting cultural insights you’re just not going to get anywhere else! (I don’t even watch pro wrestling anymore. I just like listening to Jim Cornette complain about it! He’s great.)

Here’s what’s so contradictory: I don’t know Cornette’s audience demos or political beliefs — he has half a million subscribers on his “Official Jim Cornette” account alone — but it’s almost certainly comprised of rightwing Trump fans.

Cornette is in his 60s, and many of his fans, I assume, who followed his career, are likely north of 40. Probably closer to 50. Cornette’s biggest following was always in the South and Southwest, regions that went disproportionately for Trump. In his era, Southern wrestling fans tended to be non-college-educated white boys who believed in guns, God, and country.

Advertisement

And Cornette knows this. In the early 1990s, he instructed a female wrestler to agitate the crowd by mimicking Hillary Clinton.

Yet conservatives still love him.

Related: I’ve Discovered the Liberals' Joe Rogan! And He Is…

And Cornette’s not alone. There are slews of liberals whom conservatives have embraced and supported. We’ve welcomed ‘em in with open arms.

Here’s a tribute to the liberals whom conservatives love!

Bill Maher, welcome to the club! We know you think religion is silly and Trump is a madman, but you still hung tight to your convictions. Well done!

Joe Rogan is another. Yes, we know you’re a manly dude who hunts and does MMA. But that doesn’t obscure the fact that you’re proudly pro-choice, pro-universal healthcare, for gay marriage, and support drug legalization and criminal justice reform. We don’t mind. Welcome aboard!

Elon Musk is one more. He’s the patron saint of green energy — the man’s done more for the environmental movement than a million zillion AOCs. Just a few years ago, liberals were sprinkling flower petals before his feet! Now, they hate him. Their loss: We love him!

I’m tempted to put Jon Stewart on this list, even though I’m sure I’ll receive unhappy pushback. But I believe that at his core, he’s sincere and well-intended. He could’ve thrown Tony Hinchcliffe under the bus for his “garbage” comment about Puerto Rico, but he didn’t. Sure, you could argue that one comic supporting another is hardly surprising, but I suspect Stewart was speaking from his heart. (I also admire his work for 9/11 first responders.)

Advertisement

There are others, of course. And they all have something very specific in common: This is who they are. They’re not saying liberal things because they know they must (cough, Jimmy Kimmel, cough); they have liberal beliefs because that’s how they honestly, truthfully see the world.

Period.

This is authentically who they are.

And as a conservative, not only do I respect that, but I’m also a huge fan. Cheers!