Joe Biden Has One Chance Left to Salvage His Legacy

If you want to manipulate someone, put their ego in a headlock and then release it. Next, pat their ego on the head, give ‘em a soft kiss, and call ‘em handsome. They’ll do whatever you want now! (It works at least 90% of the time.)

Advertisement

Our desire for self-importance tends to be our blind spot.

That’s because everyone’s the star of their own life story: It’s always about them.

Even when it isn’t.

Four years ago, nobody voted for Joe Biden because they believed he was a generational political talent. Not even close! Biden was the safe, predictable alternative to Trump amidst the chaos and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. For frustrated, left-of-center voters, Biden was a bridge candidate — a bridge back to normalcy.

Unfortunately, Biden interpreted the 2020 election through his own ego: He made it all about himself. Even as his brain withered and decayed, he stubbornly insisted he was the only man for the job.

Up until that disastrous debate with Donald Trump, Biden was stroking his ego, playing the legacy card, declaring himself one of the “most consequential presidents in American history!” — a boast so absurd and insane that it should’ve been Exhibit A of his mental decline.

Because the opposite is true: He’s one of the least consequential presidents we’ve ever had.

It’s especially true after Trump won. Now, Biden is nothing more than a historical speed bump — presidential roadkill. He’s relevant to the epic tale of “The Trumpire Strikes Back”: The rise, fall, and rise again of Trump. But beyond that, he’s the least relevant president of our lifetime.

Advertisement

Less meaningful than even Gerald Ford.

Even if Harris had somehow won, Biden’s legacy was in irrevocable tatters. Stumbling around in Aviator sunglasses and rambling about how consequential you are cannot obscure the fact that your own party rejected you, shoved you into the rocking chair, and gave your nomination to the least popular vice president in history. In the best-case scenario, Biden would’ve been remembered as the old guy who nearly fumbled the baton, but somehow (Whew!), everything worked out.

That’s not exactly a Hall of Fame legacy.

However, not all hope is lost: Biden still has a chance to salvage his presidency — and actually go down in history as a consequential leader. Seriously!

Joe Biden must pardon Donald Trump for all federal crimes. Furthermore, he must pressure all blue state Democratic governors to immediately pardon Trump or to pass legislation ASAP that stops the ongoing lawfare against our country’s next president.

It’s President Biden’s last, best opportunity to truly be a bridge leader: The hero who placed his country ahead of his ego, extended the olive branch, and truly tried to heal America.

Furthermore, he’s the right man — at the right time — for the job.

In the 1991 film “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” Mr. Spock somberly told Captain Kirk, “There’s an old Vulcan proverb: Only Nixon could go to China.”

Advertisement

1991 was a long time ago, but I still remember the audience giggling at the line. It was funny! And it kind of applies here:

Only Biden can heal our country.

If Donald Trump extends an olive branch to Harris-Walz voters (and I suspect he will), it’ll almost certainly be rejected. They hate him too much. There’s not a whole lot more Trump can do. Besides, he’s the incoming president; whenever the new president calls for healing and togetherness, it comes across as self-serving.

Joe Biden isn’t burdened by these restraints. And because of it, he could do something truly remarkable: He could go down in history as the one man who brought America back together again.

Now that’s a legacy to be proud of!