You Are Forewarned: If Kamala Harris Loses, the Democrats Will Try to Kill Free Speech ASAP

Upon being badly trounced in a national election, members of the losing party have one of two choices: They can be introspective, take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror, and undergo an honest, no-holds-barred critique of all their missteps, poor tactics, and ineffective messaging.

Or they can lie to themselves.

Candid, unflinching self-analysis is torturous. It puts you face-to-face with your own failings; there’s nowhere to hide, nowhere else to point the finger. And in a presidential campaign with thousands of people, hundreds of regions, and countless moving parts, it also requires you to hold your team members accountable.

Which is why lying is so popular!

Whenever the media talks about lying, they always portray it in a negative light. (What gives?) Because when you really stop and think about it, lying is a GREAT way to make people believe something that’s totally untrue!

So let’s explore this hypothetical: On Tuesday, Trump defeats Harris by a comfortable margin. MAGA prevails. And let’s say down-ballot Republicans overperform as well.

What will the Democrats say on Wednesday?

The Dems — and their media allies — have painted themselves into a corner: With their nonstop bellyaching about Trump being an evil, dishonest election-denier (and thus hating democracy), they can’t be overly critical of the election results. Even by the lofty standards of the liberal media, that level of hypocrisy would be a bit too much.

Tactically, election denialism would undercut all their branding. In PR, it’s tough to suddenly zig when all you’ve done is zag. So they’ll only play the election-denial card as a last resort.

But we already know their other cards. It’s not a secret.

For example, we know they’ll throw Kamala Harris under the bus ASAP; that’s an ironclad lock. President Biden will be exiled to the Island of Misfit Toys, too. But that’s not nearly enough; after hyping Trump as the ultimate boogeyman, their minions need a more substantive explanation.

But what?

In addition to blaming Harris and Biden, it’s also an ironclad lock that they won’t dare blame their liberal ideology. It’s NEVER their ideas that the voters rejected. Everyone always loves their ideas! Liberal ideas are a third rail: They’re infallible, perfect, and always right.

So what’s their play?

Blaming Trump will surely be part of it. But that’s not nearly enough either. After all, Trump is stupid, senile, meanspirited, foul, dishonest, dopey, a felon, etc. And getting pounded by a stupid, senile felon doesn’t exactly reflect well on the Democrats! At best, they might give a little lip service to Americans being impressed when Trump survived an assassin’s bullet (positioning it as “toxic masculinity”), but that’ll be the extent of it.

The media would rather amputate their faces with a smoldering iron than give Trump credit or admit that he beat ’em fair and square!

But there is one explanation that protects their hurt feelings, obscures the truth, and lets them continue with their ongoing PR narrative of liberals being good, Republicans being bad, Trump being evil, and the media being blameless: They’re gonna come after free speech.

With a vengeance!

This is the only explanation that protects everyone: Okay, Trump might’ve won — but only because of disinformation! Dangerous pundits are tricking voters! Therefore, they must be stopped (and then, maybe everyone will believe the mainstream media again).

Over the past few days, we’ve seen the PR wheels begin to move. Ben Shapiro received emails from both The New York Times and The Washington Post about a new story they were working on. The topic: Disinformation from conservative podcasts. (Strange that both outlets were “independently” working on the exact same story, eh?) And he wasn’t the only one: Tucker Carlson was targeted as well.

This is just the beginning. Right now, the media still hopes that Harris and Walz may somehow, someway prevail. As long as there’s still an iota of hope, they’ll keep most of their powder dry.

But if they lose on Tuesday? Especially if they’re trounced?

Hoo boy! The gloves are gonna come off.

Mark my words: It’ll be the most heavily coordinated attack on free speech in our nation’s history. Deplatforming, banning, legal consequences, outright censorship — everything will be on the table. So while you’re busy celebrating Trump’s victory, the media and the Democrats will be hard at work.

And they’re gonna be out for blood.