The Seduction of Kamala Harris: How the Democrats Are Attracting Voters

Ah, sex: We’ve all done strange, regrettable things in its name. (One time, I actually went to a Goo Goo Dolls concert!) Even though we fancy ourselves civilized, enlightened people, the truth is that we’re semi-evolved savages who are still steered by emotional impulses. It’s our responsibility to govern these impulses, of course, but we’re emotional decision-makers.

Ben Shapiro is right: “Facts don’t care about your feelings.” But he’s also wrong, because your feelings don’t care about facts. They are what they are. Sometimes they’re primal; sometimes they’re a function of our environment. But it’s not coincidental that every great marketing campaign of the past 50 years was anchored by an emotional pitch.

My former boss, the great Bob Circosta — the first man to sell products on home shopping channels — is a legend in the sales world. He’s personally sold over $3 billion in products and, more importantly, developed the sales techniques that are still used on HSN, QVC, and late-night infomercials. Earlier in his career, he had to pitch a very, very boring product: an attachable bookshelf. The first time he went on HSN, it sold very poorly. People didn’t seem to care.

But the next day, he radically changed his pitch. Instead of explaining how quick and easy it is to use, he asked the audience to think about their loved ones — their parents, kids, grandkids, and old friends — and all the people they truly care about, but rarely see anymore. Now, imagine if there was a bookshelf in your room, where the photos of all the people you truly love could greet you every single day… and feel like they’re still a part of your life. Wouldn’t that feel amazing?

Yup: The phones lit up on that one.

Kamala Harris might not be as boring as a bookshelf, but until Biden dropped out a few weeks ago, nobody viewed her as a dynamic, engaging communicator. Even in a political party that cares mightily about personal identification, she was long on bio and short on charm. Thus, the entire Democratic National Convention was a protracted sales pitch — the launch of a new marketing campaign — where they reworked their messaging.

They primarily relied on mirroring, which is a technique common in dating circles. We unconsciously mimic the people we admire and find sexually attractive. When she tilts her head, you tilt your head; your voice, tone, and even how often you breathe and blink will parallel the other person. It’s a psychological tool for establishing empathy and building trust.

Whoever you are and whatever you are, Kamala Harris is your mirror: When you look at her, she wants you to see yourself. If you’re pro-Israel, great! So is she! And if you’re pro-Palestinian, great! So is she!

Salesmen love mirroring because it’s a cheat code for quickly cultivating a strong sense of intimacy. “Hey, you can trust me — I’m just like you! In fact, it’s really us against them, isn’t it? So yeah, you should definitely buy this beautiful Dodge Dart. Woo, what a ride!”

But not just salesmen: Mirroring is a favorite tool of narcissists.

There’s been a lot of literature about the linkage between the two. Among the highlights: “Mirroring is a tactic many narcissists and other manipulative people often employ to ingratiate themselves. They reflect idealized versions of their targets back to them. In a way, they get you to fall in love with a simulacrum of the best version of yourself.” [emphasis added]

“Mirroring is how people learn to connect with others. …Narcissists are excellent at control and manipulation. While they lack a strong sense of self, one strength they do have is the ability to watch others closely and use this information in their favor. A narcissist seems to always know what you like, and they give this to you.” [emphasis added]

“Narcissistic mirroring is a manipulation tactic used by narcissistic individuals to create a false sense of connection with another person by mimicking their thoughts, feelings, interests, or behaviors.” [emphasis added]

Watch Kamala Harris and her messaging closely. She’s not making policy-based arguments. She has no ideological center. She’s not even attempting to campaign on anything substantial. Instead, she’s the ultimate Rorschach candidate: When you look at her, you can see whatever or whoever you want — just as long as you still see yourself.

For the Harris campaign, policy positions only get in the way of their marketing.

In 2016, Donald Trump ran on big ideas: Drain the swamp! Build the wall! Free the economy! Make America great again! Agree or disagree, Trump’s shortcomings certainly weren’t a lack of ambition.

In 2024, Kamala Harris is running on a platform of platitudes, identification, and empty sentiments. It’s the political version of Apple’s “I’m a Mac!” “And I’m a PC” campaign from nearly 20 years ago. In the Apple version, being a Mac was cool and awesome, whereas being a PC was for dorks in an uncomfortable business suit. Kamala ripped a page from the Apple playbook, but this time, the PC is an evil, scary, Hitlerish Orange Man.

And the Mac is… you.

The utter unseriousness of their platform is revealed in their vacuous battle cry, “We won’t go back!” With all due respect, what the hell does that mean? Kamala Harris already works in the West Wing! If she doesn’t want to go back, then why is she running for the job?

Shh. Don’t ask those questions. Instead, just repeat to yourself: “One of us! One of us!”