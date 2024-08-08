It’s All about the Benjamins, Baby! The Official Harris-Walz Website Is a Naked Money-Grab.

BREAKING NEWS: Did you know there are pictures of naked people on the Internet? (Apparently, this kind of content is really popular.) Of course, I wouldn’t know anything about that. Nah, it’s everyone else who’s responsible for keeping that multibillion-dollar industry afloat, not me.

But there’s more to the Web than just the stars and starlets of adult cinema: It turns out that politicians have websites on the ‘Net, too. (Although, I don’t think they’re quite as popular as the aforementioned content.) A career in politics necessitates self-promotion, so the allure of a website that you own and control is almost impossible for a politician to resist.

And sometimes, it’s quite revealing what they choose to share with the world.

The official website for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign was modified this week, to dovetail with their big announcement of Harris’s long-anticipated choice for VP. The site’s not particularly hi-tech or eye-catching, but presumably, a great deal of thought went into it. A candidate’s digital presence is a key component to any modern political campaign: A candidate’s website is their public face; it’s directly connected to how they hope to be perceived.

So naturally, you’d assume a candidate would optimize the website for PR purposes, since it’s the one platform with their name explicitly on it. A personal website is categorically different from airing a commercial on “Monday Night Football” or running an ad in the newspaper, because you’re not sharing the “real estate” with anyone else. Everything on your site — from the editorial to the layout to the color scheme — is completely, 100 percent yours.

On the Trump-Vance campaign website, for example, there’s a link to the latest news stories. This helps MAGA supporters stay abreast of breaking information. There’s also a link to the official Republican Party 2024 Platform, which highlights the agenda that Trump pledges to implement. This is the sort of information that’s relevant to voters who actually care about the issues.

The Harris-Walz campaign website chose a much different path.

There’s no link to the Democratic Party 2024 Platform. There’s no link to breaking news. There’s no link to the Harris-Walz agenda. There’s no link to anything whatsoever that Kamala Harris believes in or wants to do!

They did post a write-up of Project 2025. So, they’ll attack the beliefs of their opponents on their website, but won’t disclose their own beliefs. It’s rather… dare I say… “weird.”

It’s also weird how they’re listing campaign jobs: There’s a whole lot of them available, and almost all of ‘em are based out of Wilmington, Delaware. Since Kamala Harris is from California and Tim Walz is from Minnesota… why would the Harris-Walz campaign be hiring staff in Delaware? As far as I can tell, their only connection to Delaware is that it’s the home state of an old guy who’s not running for president anymore.

It's weird.

One of the few non-Delaware-based jobs is the opportunity to be the Black Media Director in Pennsylvania. According to the listing, your job will be to “mobilize Black voters,” and lead the outreach “to Black media outlets” as well as “Black digital spaces” and “Black content creators.” Also, you must “oversee all Black media components” and publicize “what’s at stake for Black communities and how the Biden-Harris agenda delivered for Black Pennsylvanians.”

Y’know, for all the whining the Democrats did over Trump’s “Black jobs” comment, the language on the Harris-Walz site is hilariously hypocritical. (I guess it’s only racist when Republicans do it.)

Also, how come there’s a Black Media Director, but not an Indian Media Director? (I have a feeling Trump might have a few thoughts on this…) Must be an oversight.

But to truly understand the ethos and motivations of the Harris-Walz ticket, you really need to visit their FAQ page. It’s a doozy.

The FAQ (a.k.a. frequently asked questions) is a splendid opportunity for candidates to share important information about themselves — to let the voters know what makes them tick. To explain where they stand on the issues that matter.

There are 15 questions listed on the Harris-Walz FAQ.

TEN of them are about giving them money, or mention donations!

And among the questions that aren’t about donating, one is accidentally posted twice. So really, there were only 14 unique questions. It’s a sloppy typo, and it’s “weird” they haven’t corrected it yet. Check it out (last two questions).

Anyway, here are the vital questions that Harris-Walz wants voters to consider for the 2024 election:

“What are the requirements to donate?”

“How can I donate?”

“Is my donation secure?”

“Is my donation tax-deductible?’

“Will I receive a receipt?”

Hmm. There aren’t any questions about how Harris-Walz will tame inflation. No questions about healthcare. Nothing about the military, border security, economic policy, or education. Not a peep about their actual agenda.

But if you have any questions about how you can give them money, yowzers, they’ve got you covered!

In the classic film “All the President’s Men,” the mysterious informer Deep Throat offered journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein this famous piece of advice: When in doubt, “follow the money.”

(I’m also a fan of this addendum from former TV executive Don Ohlmeyer, as retold by ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser: Whenever you want to know why something happened, no matter what it is, “The answer to all your questions is money.”)

So, for the Harris-Walz campaign, what happens when you follow the money?

It takes you straight to Delaware.