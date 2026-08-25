LIVE RESULTS: Oklahoma Primaries, Georgia's 13th, and South Carolina Senate Runoff

Welcome, PJ Media readers! We have another exciting Tuesday night of primaries, elections, and runoffs, oh my!

Let's get right down to business and start with the one most of the country will be watching the closest.

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South Carolina

The race to replace Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11, has come down to two candidates on the Republican side: Sen. Darline Graham, Lindsey's sister, who has the backing of Donald Trump and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a real estate developer who has represented the state's 5th Congressional District since 2017.

A special primary was held on Aug. 11, but the field was crowded, and neither Graham nor Norman was able to get 50% of the vote, which is what they'd need to officially become the GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The latest polls show a virtual tie, though some prediction markets are banking slightly higher on Graham due to Trump's and Scott's endorsements. The winner will face Democrat Annie Andrews in November to become the next senator of South Carolina.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia

In my home state of Georgia, we're having a special runoff to determine who will replace Rep. David Scott in Georgia's super-blue 13th Congressional District. Scott died on April 22, 2026. The winner will merely serve out the rest of his term through January.

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The district has gone through many changes in recent years and has been redrawn at least four or five times. My friend and colleague Chris Queen and I live on opposite sides of Metro Atlanta, and we were joking earlier that we've both almost become a part of it at one time or another, though I believe we've both remained on the outskirts. Thank goodness, because it's a Democrat stronghold.

The contenders are Everton Blair, a former Gwinnett County school board chair, and Marcye Scott, the late congressman's daughter. She's currently the favorite to win, but no kings and all of that.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma

Last but not least, Oklahoma has some runoffs today as well, after its initial primaries took place in June. The biggest race is the Republican candidate for governor. It comes down to the state's current attorney general, Gentner Drummond, and Mike Mazzei, a former state senator and former state budget secretary.

Mazzei has Trump's endorsement, has poured millions of his own dollars into his campaign, and appears to be the more conservative candidate. He considers himself an "outsider" and is focused on cutting taxes and reducing foreign ownership of land. Drummond has positioned himself as the more experienced candidate. The race is extremely close, but Mazzei has a slight edge.

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There's also a runoff to determine who the Democrats' nominee to potentially fill a U.S. Senate seat for Oklahoma will be. That seat was vacated by Markwayne Mullin when he left to become Secretary of Homeland Security. The candidates are N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, a nurse and activist, and Jim Priest, an attorney, minister, and nonprofit leader. Thomas, who performed better in the June primaries, is considered the more progressive candidate, while Priest is the experienced centrist. Polls currently show that it's a close race.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

As always, you can find the latest results below courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

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