Baseball Diplomacy: Trump & Japan's New Prime Minister Become Fast Friends

President Donald Trump is currently in Asia, and last night — given that much of Asia is half a day head of the United States — he met with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. I just want to start by saying I'm already a big fan of hers. She's the first woman to hold the job, and she's kind of a bada**. In case you missed it, she's a heavy metal drummer, she's conservative, she's energetic, and she's not afraid to express her opinions.

Advertisement

She's also a big fan of our president. If her first meeting with Trump is any indication, the two are already the best of friends and relations between the United States and Japan have never been better. You can literally see it on their faces. They look like the world's new power couple.

President Donald J. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. 🇺🇸🤝🇯🇵@takaichi_sanae pic.twitter.com/fyE0MBa7NM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 28, 2025

PM Takaichi and President Trump rallying the troops 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hoVREcTTFa — Kaishin (@Lord_Kaishin) October 28, 2025

Takaichi welcomed Trump and several members of the cabinet, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to Akasaka Palace with pomp and circumstance fit for a — I'm gonna say it; cover your liberal friends' ears — king, including a beautiful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." She also greeted the president with several Ford F-150s posted outside the palace. Trump is a fan of the vehicle, and there is talk that the Japanese government intends to invest in the American-made trucks.

The Star-Spangled Banner is played for @POTUS at Akasaka Palace 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/lkTg7UodZS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Before the two delegations sat down for formal talks, however, Trump and Takaichi had something more important to do: watch the World Series. As a matter of fact, they had to apologize for being late to their meeting because they were caught up watching the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays six to five.

President Donald J. Trump & Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi watch the World Series! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/x6GERGnkWX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 28, 2025

Once they got down to business, Takaichi congratulated the president on his peace deals in the Middle East and between Thailand and Cambodia, and reportedly told him that she intends to nominate him for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Japanese PM @takaichi_sanae congratulates @POTUS on securing peace around the world: "Mr. President succeeded in securing a ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia... also, the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement." pic.twitter.com/sh6acTs7nV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

Trump returned the love, telling her that anything he can do for Japan, he will. They're both calling it the new Golden Age for U.S.-Japanese relations.

.@POTUS to Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae: "I have always had a great love of Japan, and a great respect of Japan... anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level." pic.twitter.com/roi25p9qyM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

My sincere appreciation to President Trump for his friendship. Japan, together with our ally, the U.S., is determined to do everything we can to contribute to peace and prosperity at the heart of the world. https://t.co/bLrfKYkIRn — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 28, 2025

Later, Takaichi gifted Trump with a putter used by his friend, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and a golf bag signed by Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. She also donated 250 cherry trees and Japanese fireworks to Washington, D.C., as part of the president's efforts to clean up the city and celebrate the country's big birthday next year

PM Takaichi gifts President @realDonaldTrump a golf bag signed by Hideki Matsuyama and Prime Minister Abe’s putter ❤️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/YlaYnfr846 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 28, 2025

While it was fun to watch the ceremony and friendship develop, the two world leaders did actually conduct some business while they were together. They signed a framework agreement, in which they agreed to the "use of economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths."

PM Takaichi: “I held a summit meeting and a signing ceremony with President Trump of the United States. I expressed my determination to restore robust Japanese diplomacy with the Japan-U.S. Alliance as its cornerstone. President Trump and I agreed to strongly (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KLb5nH35l9 — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

They also talked major investments. According to the Japan Times:

At a working lunch following their talks, Takaichi presented Trump with a map of the major investments Japan is making in the United States. A fact sheet issued by the two governments later in the day listed over 20 companies from both countries that have expressed interest in investment projects spanning a range of sectors, including energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals, with the total scale of business close to $400 billion.

Other topics that were reportedly discussed included Japan's promise to increase defense spending to combat Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and the denuclearization of North Korea.

Trump also met with the family members of Japanese citizens who were kidnapped by North Korea, and later, he and Takaichi spoke aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka.

Trump told the servicemembers, "I have such respect for Japan... and now I have really great respect for the new and incredible prime minister," adding that she was a "winner" and the two had become fast friends "all of a sudden." No doubt about that. He even allowed her to fly on the Marine One helicopter, which is not something a lot of foreign leaders get to do. As you can see, she shared his enthusiasm:

🚨 WOW! Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi is literally JUMPING on stage she’s so excited to be with President Trump!



TRUMP: “The first female prime minister in the history of Japan!”



TAKAICHI: 😁😁😁



CROWD: *Erupts*



Their friendship is off to an amazing start!pic.twitter.com/SSomkFwOng — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

As I've said before, I'm a sucker for political ceremony, and watching all of this as it happened last night was exciting. It's great to live in a country that is once again recognized as the most dominant force on the world stage, especially after four years of Joe Biden. It's great to have the respect of world leaders again. This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Japan's new prime minister is exactly the kind of woman the world should celebrate, but if you'll notice, most on the left, including the MSM, are largely silent unless they're mocking or criticizing her for being conservative and a friend to Trump. Here are PJ Media, we celebrate strong conservative leaders around the world, but we can only do that with your help. Please consider signing up to become a VIP member.

Right now, we're running a Schumer Shutdown Sale. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.