That Time a Sanctuary City was Harboring a 'Heinous' Mexican Fugitive

Orlando Diaz Cebada is not a good guy.

Known in Mexico as "El Leches," he's a member of the Los Pochos gang, which traffics drugs for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel. He's also an alleged murderer.

Advertisement

On April 23, 2024, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for Diaz Cebada for aggravated homicide. According to the warrant, he beat a Mexican law enforcement official to death. Given his alleged gang ties, I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that probably wasn't a first.

He fled to the United States, entered illegally, and was deported on May 22, 2024. Two days later, he attempted to re-enter our country and was deported again. At some point after that, he re-entered a third time, but this time, he wasn't caught by Border Patrol and wasn't inspected, admitted, or paroled. (I'm kind of shocked he got caught the first two times, given who was in charge of the border at the time.)

He's been living here ever since. Where? In a sanctuary city, of course.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Diaz Cebada on June 12 in New Haven, Conn.

On June 12, ICE Boston arrested Orlando Diaz-Cebada, a Mexican fugitive, WANTED for MURDER of a law enforcement officer in his home country. He is a member of the Los Pochos gang - known to traffic drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel.



America is no longer a safe haven for violent… pic.twitter.com/YBkyFr3tNA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

In April, New Haven almost lost its federal funding due to its sanctuary city status "because their policies limit or prevent local authorities from assisting federal officers in making civil immigration arrests." But a federal judge prevented the Donald Trump administration from doing so.

New Haven's mayor, Justin Elicker, along with several West Coast cities and counties, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration that was intended to protect the city’s sanctuary status policies.

After hearing the judge's decision, Elicker made the following statement:

This is an important victory for New Haven residents and millions of other residents in cities and counties across the nation that have been unconstitutionally and illegally targeted by the Trump administration. New Haven is a welcoming city and we’re committed to ensuring all our residents feel safe calling the police, seeking medical care, sending their children to school, and accessing critical public services. It’s not only the right policy, it’s the practical policy.

He added, "We need to make sure our police department is working to fight crime and not commandeered to do the work of the federal government."

Advertisement

I guess that includes harboring murderous gang members wanted by Mexican authorities.

Upon announcing Diaz Cebada's arrest, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin made a much different statement:

Thanks to our brave ICE law enforcement and federal partners, this criminal illegal alien fugitive wanted for murdering a law enforcement official in Mexico is off America’s streets. This heinous murderer attempted to evade justice by hiding out in Connecticut. These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens our brave ICE law enforcement risks their lives every day to arrest. America is no longer a safe haven for violent criminals. If you are a criminal illegal alien considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.

Enjoying our content? You can gain access to even more stories, podcasts, and livestreams, as well as our comments sections and other perks by becoming a PJ VIP Member. Right now, a membership is 60% off. Just click this link to get started and use the code word FIGHT to get the best price.