Not Your Average Nightclub Raid: Inside DHS’s Shocking Discovery Near Charleston, S.C.

Over the weekend, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) finally responded to information that a nightclub called "The Alamo," which was located in an industrial area in Summerville, S.C., may require the agency's attention. Summerville is located in Charleston County and sits about 25 miles northwest of the city of Charleston. The club had no license to operate or sell alcohol, and as far back as November, people filed noise complaints or reported fighting going on in the parking lot.

ICE also had 116 warrants for 80 people believed to have been inside at the time.

So, around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, 200 federal, state, and local law enforcement officials went to the underground nightclub and conducted a raid that they called "Operation Last Stand." You're probably thinking that since ICE was involved, they found some people who were in the country illegally — and they did — but they also found so much more than that.

As it turns out, the nightclub was run by a cartel member and was both a place to hang out and have fun and a central location for cash, drugs, weapons, and human trafficking. And agents just happened to find plenty of cash, drugs, weapons, and potential victims of human trafficking on the premises.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these agents also found Sergio Joel Galo-Baca, an international fugitive from Honduras who is wanted for murder in his home country. He currently has an active INTERPOL Red Notice.

Local South Carolina media reports that about 200 people were at the club, and DHS says that 72 illegals were arrested, many with serious prior criminal offenses.

The South Carolina Daily Gazette also suggests that the crowd gathered "included 10 juveniles as young as 13 — including one reported as missing — as well as potential human trafficking victims." DHS says that six juveniles were "recovered and turned over to state social services for protection and care."

And it gets worse. The nightclub wasn't just run by any old cartel member. It was allegedly run by a fairly high-level member of Cártel del Noreste (CDN) — formerly known as Los Zetas — a prominent Mexican criminal organization that the Donald Trump administration designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization earlier this year. The State Department describes it as "a transnational organization based in northeastern Mexico involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, human smuggling, and other illicit activities. CDN uses violence to exert its criminal control, including attacks against government officials in Mexico."

Last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent placed sanctions on high-ranking members of the cartel, saying, "CDN and its leaders have carried out a violent campaign of intimidation, kidnapping, and terrorism, threatening communities on both sides of our southern border. We will continue to cut off the cartels’ ability to obtain the drugs, money, and guns that enable their violent activities."

As it turns out, they were doing all of that right in the heart of South Carolina. DHS agent Cardell Morant called it a "cartel after party."

🚨A Mexican illegal alien and member of a violent cartel was arrested by @ICEgov agents in Charleston. This arrest underscores our commitment to protecting communities from transnational criminal threats. pic.twitter.com/NC0B5Y5FEH — HSI Charlotte (@HSI_Charlotte) June 2, 2025

Raids like this are happening all over the country, but the mainstream media won't cover them. We will. The MSM headlines would have you believe that Donald Trump is deporting grandparents and scientists curing diseases, but the truth is that there are some really bad guys hiding out all over our country, conducting criminal activity behind our backs, and it's time for them to go home.

