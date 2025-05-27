We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Pardons Reality Stars

Well, here's something I didn't have on my bingo card for today: Donald Trump will pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, most likely on Wednesday. The couple were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and are currently serving twelve- and seven-year federal prison sentences respectively.

Today, Trump called their daughter, Savannah, who has been advocating for her parents, to break the news.

"That's a terrible thing. It's a terrible thing. But it's a great thing because your parents are gonna be free and clean. And I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We'll try getting it done tomorrow," Trump said.

"I think that's wonderful. Thank you so much, Mr. President," Savannah responded.

BREAKING!



President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley!



Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

Savannah, who is a podcast host and, as of lately, a criminal justice reform advocate (she even spoke at the RNC on the topic), sat down with Lara Trump for a Fox News interview earlier this month. She spoke about how she believes her parents were unfairly targeted by Democrat prosecutors in Fulton County in Georgia because of their "celebrity status" and how the entire experience has opened her eyes to what's wrong in the criminal justice system. She also compared her family's legal issues to the president's.

"So our case was in Fulton County, Georgia and originally, they were not gonna prosecute because they said it was very weak, they didn't have the evidence that they needed to prosecute, that it just, it wasn't a case. It took nine years to issue a federal indictment. Both prosecutors were Democrats, they have donated to Democratic candidates and from, at trial, we knew it was game over," she said, adding, "So I mean, I could go on about the corruption in the case, but they referred to us as the 'Trumps of the South' at trial, the prosecutors did, and I think that's why obviously I spoke at the RNC on the weaponization of the DOJ because we saw it firsthand."

“They referred to us as the Trumps of the South — that’s why they came after us.”@_ItsSavannah_ unloads on @JoeBiden’s DOJ in fiery sit-down with @LaraLeaTrump — blasting the system that locked up her parents while Hunter Biden roams free. pic.twitter.com/HnuOdz4VsR — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2025

When I first heard this news, I debated even writing about it. First, I wasn't sure if anyone would care, and second, I didn't want to have to admit that I used to watch "Chrisley Knows Best," the show that made the family famous. What can I say? I lived near them, and they were the talk of the town in the Atlanta area for a while.

But I'll admit that I don't know a lot about Todd and Julie's legal case. I know Todd is in prison in Florida, and I know Julie is in Kentucky, and I know that Savannah really stepped up after her parents went to jail. Not only has she been handling their affairs on the outside, but she's been raising her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe — I've listened to a few episodes of her podcast here and there.

I'll also admit that I did not know their case was potentially the result of the weaponization of the legal system. When I learned about that, I definitely wanted to shed some light on it. The further away we get from that four-year debacle that was the Joe Biden administration, the more we learn that the administration did keep files on and/or go after United States citizens for all sorts of ridiculous reasons. Of course, I have no idea if that had anything to do with the Chrisley family, but given what else I've learned in recent months, it wouldn't surprise me.

And it's not just noteworthy "celebrities" or politicians. They went after people like Charles and Heather Maude, a hard-working couple in South Dakota, for a fence built in 1910 on the wrong boundary. The Biden administration harassed this couple with two young children, threatening them with years of jail time and hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says there are many more cases just like this still under review.

So, upon learning that, I decided to go ahead and write the article. Some may see Todd and Julie Chrisley as silly celebrities and think "who cares?" -- but if there's a chance they were targeted, we need to know about it. Everyone needs to know about it. I will type until my fingers bleed if it means sharing with our readers just how corrupt Democrats in power are and have been, especially over the last four years.

