Is MAGA In the Room With Us Right Now? Fashion Edition

Earlier this month, I wrote a little something for our VIPs about how people are taking the most mundane things and turning them into MAGA symbols. And by "people," I mean crazy liberals with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Well, as it turns out, it's worse than I thought. These lefties truly see "MAGA" everywhere they go. Maybe I need to turn this into a series?

Anyway, I get New York Times emails delivered to my inbox for some reason. So far, the only thing I've gained from that is inspiration to write stories about how out-of-touch the Times is, like that time they published an article about how deporting illegal immigrants would be awful because the people in the Hamptons wouldn't have anyone to mow their lawns or fill their soap dispensers.

While that was outrageous, what they sent me last night might top it. The subject line read: "A reader asks: Can I wear a sheath dress without looking like a MAGA woman?"

First of all, I have a really hard time believing that a "reader" took time out of their precious day to write in and ask this. Second of all, what the heck is a "MAGA woman?" It sounds like something you'd find on a "March of Progress" evolution chart. Maybe "MAGA Woman" is the next step after "man" because, if I may speak for those of us who support the president, I think we're a bit more evolved than these people with TDS.

Third of all, before anyone asks, a sheath dress is, according to Stitch Fix, a dress that is "form fitting for a streamlined silhouette hitting at or above the knee." It's a timeless, classic look. Personally, I'm more of a swing or sun dress kind of gal myself, so maybe I'm not a "MAGA woman" after all.

Anyway, I clicked on the article, and it's part of the "Ask Vanessa" fashion column that is written by Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and chief fashion critic for the Times. The question, which is asked by "Miriam" of Whidbey Island, Washington, goes a little something like this:

My style can be described as modern minimalist meets classic. I own several sheath dresses that fit and flatter, but when I put them on now, they echo what I see as MAGA style. How can I restyle them without sacrificing my aesthetic?

I stand by the idea that no one actually asked this. "Miriam" must be Friedman's cousin, if not some character she's made up in her head. And if "Miriam" is indeed real, talk about first world problems — "Oh no! My clothes make me look like I voted for Donald Trump. Whatever will I do?"

Sheesh. Friedman begins her response with this:

There is a very specific look associated with women who subscribe to the Trump worldview, one that is sort of a cross between a Fox newscaster and Miss Universe. It generally involves flowing tresses that are at least shoulder length, false eyelashes, plumped-up cheeks and lips, high heels and, as you say, a sheath dress. The effect underscores an almost cartoonish femininity that speaks to a relatively old-fashioned gender stereotype; the counterpart to this woman is the square-jawed, besuited guy with a side part.

She goes on to name members of the Trump family and the administration who might dress like this and reassure "Miriam" that she can still wear her sheath dresses without looking like she voted with the GOP in the last election. "The look of Trump world is increasingly about the beauty choices, more than the clothes," Friedman tells this so-called reader, adding, "No matter what they wear, however, they are never anything but a Trump woman, even before they get to policy. There is actually a name for how they look: 'Mar-a-Lago face,' after the Trump golf club that is home to so many of those sporting the look. Which also involves 'conservative girl makeup.'"

That's just scratching the surface. The entire column is ridiculously insulting and not even factual and makes a lot of generalizations. I decided to check out the comments section to see if people were actually buying into this garbage, and it's a mixed bag.

Some — even some who don't seem to be big Trump fans — are pointing out that the column is not only a waste of time, but it's also pretty misogynistic. (Agree!) Some also point out that the look in question is simply popular, whether you voted for Trump or Kamala Harris. Turn on your local news station, and you'll likely see an anchor dressed this way. Walk into an office in a major city, and you'll find the same. Heck, I have friends who look like this on a daily basis, whether they're going to work or out for a night on the town, and they didn't necessarily all vote for Trump.

Other commenters are carrying on about how they no longer wear the color red when they're out because they're afraid someone will mistake them for a Republican. (No, I'm dead serious.)

Speaking of misogyny, one reader wrote in and said something about it being an "unthreatening" look, and Friedman replied, "agree that 'unthreatening' is part of the message here. One of the reasons this look is so popular in the current administration is it allows women to actually be in positions of power, but in a way that seems relatively benign and makes them look — literally — like team players."

Here's what I think is really going on, and Scott called it last month in his article: SHAMEFUL: Media Attacks Republican Women as Ugly — and Why It’s About to Get So Much Worse: The Times, along with other media outlets, is throwing this narrative of the "MAGA woman" at the wall to see what sticks. (We can't beat Trump on policy, so let's find other ways to chisel away at his armor.) There may even be some jealousy involved by women in the media who have been forced into leftist "gender stereotypes" to use Friedman's wording.

For years, the left has put forth this idea of ugly feminism. Women should give up all the things that make us unique and beautiful and aspire to be just like men — you can have that powerful job but you better wear a pants suit and lay off the makeup and cut that long hair and look just like Hillary Clinton instead of Melania. (Ew, no thanks.) Now, they've decided that any man can be a woman.

But the truth is that women — sane women anyway — have had enough of that. We can still have powerful jobs , but we can dress the way we want. We can wear the beautiful, feminine dresses and the makeup and long hair and still go out and kick some butt. We can enjoy looking nice — and I promise most of us dress up more for ourselves than to impress other people — and still serve in positions of leadership or do hard work...if we want to. Not every woman does, and that's totally cool, too. But wanting to look nice isn't a sin.

So, maybe that's what a "MAGA woman" is — a woman who can take care of herself, run the world, and look good doing it. If that's the case, sign me up.

It's kind of pathetic when the fake news will stoop this low. They can't even write a fashion column without taking a dig at not just the president, but the beautiful women who voted for him, work for him, and are a part of his family.

