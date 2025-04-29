Why Did a Political Hopeful Disappear in New York?

Petros Krommidas is only 29, but he's already accomplished a lot in life. He graduated from Columbia University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in history, and he was also on the rowing team. After that, he worked as a investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley, a private equity associate at TPG, and a growth equity associate at Sageview Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last year, he set his sights on politics, and got involved as the Democratic Party clerk and later a field organizer in Nassau County New York. He's also currently running for office to represent the Nassau County legislature in the 4th District...or so that is his plan. Unfortunately, Krommidas has been missing since last Wednesday night.

According to social media posts shared by his mother and other family members, he "parked his car by the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, New York. He locked his car, took a towel, and around 10:30 PM walked onto the beach to exercise, just as he had done many times before. He has always been in great shape and was training for a triathlon. He was not a stranger to cold water training. His family reported him missing the next day, as it is completely out or character for him not to respond."

On Thursday, police found his car parked at the hotel, and his clothing, his phone, and a towel on the beach. Krommidas' family is also asking for anyone who may have been in the Long Beach area Wednesday night or who lives there or owns property there to report anything they might have witnessed or to provide any camera footage they may have, particularly of him on the beach or getting into or swimming in the water.

Krommidas is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was, according to his family, training for a triathlon, and according to Fox News, he was an Intercollegiate Rowing Association national champion. In other words, it sounds like he was in good shape.

But as a swimmer myself and as someone who swims in the ocean as much as possible, I can't imagine doing that at night, especially alone. As a matter of fact, even during the daytime, I try to make sure there are other people around if I'm going to swim in open water — someone who might hear me scream. And if I have the right beach, it looks like it technically closes at 6 p.m. and swimming is only allowed when a lifeguard is on duty, so I can't imagine there were many if any people around that late at night.

Of course, it's entirely possible that something else happened, and it has nothing to do with swimming in the ocean. The only other information I can find about him is that he spoke at a Nassau County Young Democrats meeting two days before he disappeared.

Either way, I hope and pray Krommidas is found safe. His primary is June 24, and the general election is November 4. With any luck, he'll be back in time for both. I'll end here with some photos that his family posted on social media, just in case.





