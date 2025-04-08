Are 'Neutral' Chinese Soldiers Fighting a War for Russia?

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky took to X on Tuesday to announce that his country captured two Chinese nationals fighting as part of the Russian army. Here is Zelensky's full statement, along with a bizarre video of what I assume is one of the captured Chinese soldiers:

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.



We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two. We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it. I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this. Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace. The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine. Relevant investigative and operational actions are ongoing.

We have information suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/ekBr6hCkQL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2025

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also took to X to condemn the involvement of Chinese citizens and said that the Ukrainian government demands an explanation from China:

We strongly condemn Russia‘s involvement of Chinese citizens in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as their participation in combat against Ukrainian forces.



We have summoned China's chargé d'affaires in Ukraine to the Foreign Ministry to condemn this fact and demand… https://t.co/LoXHDoIQsu — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) April 8, 2025

The only response I can find from the United States right now is from the Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which is led by Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.). "This is a major development—following repeated reports that the CCP has been bankrolling and supplying Russia with ammunition, body armor, and assault rifles. Beijing is no longer sitting on the sidelines; it’s actively backing and joining Putin’s war effort, aiming to weaken the West and expand its grip on global power," the Committee posted on X.

🚨BREAKING: Ukraine has captured Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces.



This is a major development—following repeated reports that the CCP has been bankrolling and supplying Russia with ammunition, body armor, and assault rifles.



Beijing is no longer sitting on… — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) April 8, 2025

There has been no response from China or Russia, either, not surprisingly.

Up until this point, China has claimed that it is neutral when it comes to the Russian-Ukrainian War, despite the country's ties to Russia, and it continuously denies reports that it's supplying Russia with weapons. But last year, U.S. officials said that the country has been providing "quantities of machine tools, drone and turbojet engines and technology for cruise missiles, microelectronics, and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for weapons," among other things.

I'm not exactly sure what to make of this myself, so I'll hold my commentary. If this is true, are these random Chinese volunteers or is China more involved than it wants to admit? If it's the latter, I'm sure this will, indeed, be a major development.

