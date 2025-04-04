'60 Minutes' Host Tries to Defend Hamas as Hostage Tells Horrific Story

Earlier this week, a few of the hostages who survived Hamas captivity appeared on "60 Minutes" to tell their stories. Catherine does a great write-up here on Yarden Bibas, whose wife and children were murdered by the terrorists, while they tortured him physically and psychologically.

Also among those former hostages were Keith and Aviva Siegel of Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Aviva was released after 51 days in captivity during a brief 2023 ceasefire, but Keith remained there until he was freed in January. What he describes is absolutely awful.

He said that after his wife was released, "The terrorists became very mean, and very cruel, and violent." He said the terrorists would sexually assault women and make the other hostages watch. He also said he "witnessed a young woman who was being tortured by the terrorists," adding, "I mean literal, you know, torture, not just in the figurative sense."

Siegel himself was beaten, harassed, tortured, and ridiculed. Once a month, they gave him a bucket of cold water to clean himself. He literally burst into tears during the interview while talking about the hostages who haven't yet been released.

Keith Seigel breaks down and cries on "60 minutes" interview. He was kidnapped from his home and held 484 days in captivity by Gazans barbarians.



Gazans intentionally starved Keith, humiliated and beat him daily, s*xually abused hostages in front of him and forced him to watch. pic.twitter.com/EO4kY7o2Nk — lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) March 31, 2025

How anyone could listen to this man's story and not feel heartbroken for him is beyond me. Enter the mainstream media.

When Siegel mentioned that the terrorists would purposely starve him, "60 Minutes" host Lesley Stahl responded with the most asinine question: "Do you think they starved you or they just didn't have food?"

Seriously? First of all, she's questioning this man about his own horrific experience, as if he's making it up and she knows better. How dare she. Second of all, she's trying to get him to give literal murdering, torturing terrorists the benefit of the doubt. After they just tortured him for well over a year!

God bless these hostages for being brave enough to tell their stories, but if I sat down with this woman and she asked me such a question, I'd have had to get up and walk out. Siegel evidently has more patience than I do, and he spelled it out for her.

Disgusting comments from Lesley Stahl in 60 Minutes interview with released Israeli hostage Keith Siegel.#LesleyStahl: "Do you think they starved you or they just didn't have food."#KeithSiegel: "No I think they starved me and they would often eat in front of me and not offer… pic.twitter.com/dPUUzRDNGs — Carson Carpenter (@king_carson05) March 31, 2025

As you can imagine, many pro-Israel activists are upset, as they should be. (Language warning for the X post ahead)

Lesley Stahl looked a Jewish hostage in the face—after being starved, tortured, beaten, and dragged through hell—and asked if maybe Hamas didn’t mean to starve him.



Maybe they just didn’t have food.



Are you fucking kidding me?



Shame on 60 Minutes. Shame on CBS. And shame on… pic.twitter.com/W6C5MBLIPO — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) March 31, 2025

Ridiculous moment on @60Minutes: Lesley Stahl asks hostage Keith Siegel if Hamas starved him because they had no food.



He shuts her down. Hamas not only starved him, they ate in front of him, mocked him, sexually humiliated him, and forced him to watch female hostages being… pic.twitter.com/8jrHtyRJfc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 31, 2025

I've written extensively about how poorly these people were treated and do not understand how anyone can defend their tormentors. Hamas terrorists aren't just bad men. They are worse than wild animals. They are not just trying to win some kind of war; they seek pleasure in maiming and torturing others. Just last month, a United Kingdom report on what happened on October 7, 2023, came out that detailed the atrocities committed on that day. It's enough to make anyone with half a brain sick.

Groups of women and girls were raped before and after their murders. Infants were shot in their strollers or buried alive. Corpses were lined with grenades so that those who tried to help were killed or maimed. The terrorists played mind games, using the victims' phones to send messages to their friends and family or upload disgusting videos of the attack to the victims' social media pages. They looted. They set fires. They brought machetes along, not to use as weapons, but to dismember and desecrate bodies for fun.

Sure, Lesley. Let's defend these guys. CBS should fire this old clown immediately.

When the mainstream media is defending terrorism to the victim's face, you know they're officially irrelevant. Thankfully, in this new Golden Age of America, you have some new media options where you can hear the truth about what's happening.

