Despite Hateful Backlash, Gal Gadot Refuses to Stop Supporting Israel

Actress Gal Gadot got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week to honor her decade and a half of work in films like "Wonder Woman" and the "Fast & Furious" series. But the ceremony for one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses and the mom of four didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

What should have been a happy day that allowed the actress and her family and friends to celebrate her career quickly turned into a political protest. Because, as we all know, leftists don't like it when people are happy and enjoying themselves. From Fox 11 Los Angeles:

Several dozen protesters arrived just before the ceremony began, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding signs that read 'Heroes Fight Like Palestinians,' 'Viva Viva Palestina,' and 'Free the Hostages.' The area on Hollywood Boulevard was tented off and completely blocked from street view, but that didn't stop protesters from showing up and causing a disruption. The crowd of protesters swelled to more than two dozen on each side as the ceremony began 15 minutes late, according to Variety. Protesters continued chanting throughout the event, while police were called after a pro-Palestinian demonstrator took an Israeli flag, according to video from the scene.

Gadot is originally from Israel and even won the Miss Israel pageant in 2004, going on to represent the country in the Miss Universe competition. After that, she served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for a couple of years before setting her sights on acting. She worked as a combat trainer and has said it was "demanding," but she enjoyed giving back to the community. She has also said of the IDF, "One day I hope we have peace in the Middle East and everyone is able to live together in harmony. I wish none of the countries in the world will ever need an army, but this is how it goes in Israel." She also maintains a home in Tel Aviv.

Gadot is patriotic and proud of her home country. While she's not one to insert herself into politics, she's been vocal about her support for Israel, especially after the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. She's especially outspoken on behalf of the hostages who were taken on that day. "I am using my platform to share their faces, their names, to tell the world what is happening," she wrote on Instagram in the days following the attack.

She has also made various posts on X:

At this moment there are hundreds of missing innocent Israelis, their families broken and begging for any piece of information, any lead to help bring them home.



I am using my platform to share their names. their faces, to tell the world what is happening.



Please share their… pic.twitter.com/GKwbPOv8WO — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2023





These are all members of the same family, 10 of them, all being held captive by Hamas.



Take a minute and let that sink in.



Children, mothers, grandparents, all been taken from their homes and not heard from since last Saturday



What if this was your family? #BringThemBack pic.twitter.com/wBlHkk5anw — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 14, 2023

And despite the fact that she's made many people angry, she refuses to back down from her stance.

Gadot also stars in the controversial Snow White movie, and while her co-star, Rachel Zegler, is a mouthy 23-year-old quite outspoken about her anti-Trump, pro-Palestine politics, Gadot says she normally thinks it's silly for celebrities to share their political opinions. (I can only imagine how awkward that set was.)

"...I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world," she said in an interview with Variety earlier this month. (Side note: That's about the most refreshing thing I've heard out of a celebrity's mouth in decades.)

But in that Variety interview, she also said that everything changed for her on October 7.

But on October 7th, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent. I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up.



I’m not a hater. I’m a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor who came to Israel and established his family from scratch after his entire family was erased in Auschwitz. And on the other side of my family, I’m eighth generation Israeli. I’m an indigenous person of Israel.



I am all about humanity, and I felt like I had to advocate for the hostages.

"When your compass is clear, your conscience is clean. I know what I’m advocating for, and I know what I wish for the world.I am praying for better days for all,” she said, adding, "I want everybody to have good life and prosperity, and the ability to raise their children in a safe environment."

Good for her for standing up for her home country and fellow citizens, even when it's not popular. I haven't seen many of Gadot's movies, but I've heard great things about her from friends who have met and worked with her. And I have absolutely no intention of watching this stupid "Snow White" movie, but if I did, I'd have to say that for once I'll be pulling for the Evil Queen.

