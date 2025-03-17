WATCH: Rubio Schools Margaret Brennan On Free Speech... Again

CBS ought to just change the name of "Face the Nation" to "School the Info Babe" because that's exactly what happens when Margaret Brennan brings on Republican guests and tries to outsmart them. (Side note: I really wish Rush Limbaugh was alive to give us his thoughts on what's happening right now. Wouldn't that be something?)

If you'll remember last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to tell Brennan that free speech was not what led to Nazi Germany, and Vice President JD Vance had to explain to her like a child that we want as few bad guys in our country as possible.

Rubio was the first guest this week, and once again, he had to educate Brennan on the topic of free speech. In this case, Brennan asked about Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University student and pro-Hamas activist who was detained earlier this month.

I want to ask you about a decision you made to revoke a student visa for someone at Columbia University this past week. 'The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes: 'The administration needs to be careful it's targeting real promoters of terrorism, not breaking the great promise of a green card by deporting anyone with controversial political views.' Can you substantiate any form of material support for terrorism specifically to Hamas from this Columbia student? Or was it simply that he was espousing a controversial political point of view?

Rubio responded:

Well, not just the student. We're going to do more. In fact, we – every day now, we're approving visa revocations, and if that visa led to a green card, the green card process as well. And here's why. It's very simple. When you apply to enter the United States and you get a visa, you are a guest and you're coming as a student, you're coming as a tourist or what have you. And, in it, you have to make certain assertions. And if you tell us when you apply for a visa, I'm coming to the U.S. to participate in pro-Hamas events, that runs counter to the foreign policy interest of the United States of America. It's that simple. So you lied. You came – if you had told us that you were going to do that, we never would have given you the visa. Now you're here. Now you do it. You lied to us. You're out. It's that simple. It's that straightforward.

Not satisfied with that answer, Brennan asked if he truly has any links to terrorism, or are we just arresting someone because he has a point of view. The look Rubio gave her is priceless. "You should watch the news," he said, explaining that these guys are taking over and vandalizing colleges.

She then doubled down on the question. So Rubio explained exactly what Khalil is guilty of doing and how he never should have been allowed into the country in the first place. Then he explained to her that coming to the United States to promote terrorism is not "free speech" and pointed out the hypocrisy of leftists who are suddenly concerned about it.

And, by the way, I find it ironic that a lot of these people out there defending the First Amendment speech, alleged free speech rights of these Hamas sympathizers...they had no problem, okay, pressuring social media to censor American political speech. So I think it's ironic and hypocritical. But the bottom line is this. If you are in this country to promote Hamas, to promote terrorist organizations, to participate in vandalism, to participate in acts of rebellion…and riots on campus, we never would have let you in if we had known that. And now that we know it, you're going to leave.

Finally, he pulled a Vance and says, "We don't want terrorists in America. I don't know how hard that is to understand. We want people – we don't want people in our country that are going to be committing crimes and undermining our national security or the public safety. It's that simple."

He added that having a visa doesn't mean you have a right to be in the United States. "...especially people that are here as guests. That is what a visa is. I don't know what we have gotten it in our head that a visa is some sort of birthright. It is not. It is a visitor into our country. And if you violate the terms of your visitation, you are going to leave."

There's more, but I highly recommend watching it for yourself. Rubio has no patience for this woman, and I don't blame him at all.

Secretary Marco Rubio held NOTHING BACK on "Mahmoud Khalil" on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. pic.twitter.com/jLPjg9Jk3w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

Bonus Material: Brennan also had Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on the show on Sunday, and he gave her a lecture on how the Justice Department was weaponized to destroy Donald Trump.

In a heated exchange on Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan tries to catch Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) out but it spectacularly backfires.



Brennan: "The president is trying to use government power to punish private business because he didn't like some of the work they had been… pic.twitter.com/w6CcaNmYOQ — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 16, 2025

Someone commented on X that they're glad people like Rubio and Graham are going on these left-wing shows so that the show's audiences actually get to hear the truth about some of these topics. I agree wholeheartedly because the liberal media is intent on destroying Trump, the people who voted for him, and the country as we know it. They refuse to report the truth.

