Legendary Coach and Major Company Team Up to Offer Hope to Helene Victims

I don't know about you, but I need a break from politics and plane crash headlines today, so I'm going to share something a little more positive.

Say what you will about Verizon, but the company stepped up in a big way to assist victims of Hurricane Helene recently, and they asked someone who's a legend in North Carolina to help.

Roy Williams was the head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina from 2003 until 2021, leading the Tar Heels to the Final Four five times and winning three national championship titles. He's also from Western North Carolina. He was born in Marion, a city that was hit hard by Helene, and grew up in nearby Asheville. He still lives in Henderson County and remains active in the community, so you probably understand why many locals love him.

Anyway, Verizon partnered with ForgiveCo and made the decision to forgive $10 million worth of debt held by 6,500 hurricane victims. They also teamed up with Williams, having him make the actual phone calls to deliver the news to many of the recipients. Thing about receiving a phone call from a local hero — we all know how much North Carolinians love their college basketball — and not only that, but also finding out those medical bills or credit cards debts are wiped clean. I can only imagine what a morale booster that was after these people have been through so much in the last few months.

Verizon put out a press release on the topic on Friday:

Hundreds of North Carolina families are currently learning that Verizon has cleared their medical, financial, and other debts of necessity. The debt relief was implemented by ForgiveCo, whose “random acts of kindness” model purchases consumer debt in the affected areas, with no applications required, and notifies recipients through life-changing surprise letters, emails, and text messages.

Williams also released a statement:

Verizon’s random acts of kindness will lift up thousands of North Carolinians that were left vulnerable to Hurricane Helene’s devastation. These are challenging times, but I’ve seen the strength and resilience of this community. Verizon’s support is a powerful reminder that no one is alone, and together, we’ll rise stronger. It’s a privilege to share this message of hope with the incredible people of North Carolina.

It's been just over four months since Helene hit the Southeast, and many people are still homeless and attempting to rebuild their lives. It's good to see private organizations and individuals stepping up to help when the federal government wouldn't for so long.