Class Act: The Arizona Cardinals Step Up

The NFL playoffs start on Saturday and the Arizona Cardinals won't be a part of them this year, but that didn't stop the team from stepping up in a big way.

As fires ravaged Los Angeles this week, there was some concern that the wildcard game between the Minnesota Vikings and the L.A. Rams, which was slated to take place at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood, wouldn't happen. On Thursday even, the NFL made an executive decision to move the game to Arizona to the Cardinals' home base, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, claiming it was "in the interest of public safety."

In the interest of public safety, Monday's Wild Card game has been moved to Arizona.



More info » https://t.co/1kOSwk5Jod pic.twitter.com/OQLcutMJFv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2025

But the Cardinals took things a step further. As one of the only NFL teams with its own fleet of airplanes, the Cardinals offered a couple of their planes to the Rams organization to help them get to Arizona, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. The planes helped transport approximately 350 players, coaches, staff, and their family members, including four dogs and two cats. The team has also offered the use of its training center for the foreseeable future.





Kevin Demoff, the team president for the Rams, took to Twitter to thank the Cardinals and their president and owner, Michael Bidwell, claiming they wouldn't have been able to make the move without their help.

Many thanks to the @AZCardinals, Michael Bidwill and his family for jumping in to help ahead of Monday’s game. We could not prepare, play or move our players & families without their help. https://t.co/yW5PSgUolS — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) January 10, 2025

He's also posted about how hard the two teams' staff members, along with the NFL, are working together to recreate the Rams' home-field advantage by adding graphics and logos where possible. The Rams are also busing L.A.-based fans to Arizona for the game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also showed their appreciation to the Cardinals. Kelly has mentioned the impact of the fires on her family in her podcast and posted about them on social media. "These fires are truly terrifying. Praying for all the firefighters and their loved ones. Yes, homes and structures are important, but never more important than a life. Please stay safe," she said.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife and son were among the Los Angeles residents forced to evacuate, though it appears their home was spared. When speaking to reporters Friday, he said that knowing his family was safe was far more important than his belongings. "As soon as I knew that my wife and little boy were good — you don’t ever want that to happen, but if it did, those things can be replaced. Fortunately, they got those things under control, but as soon as I got off the practice field and because of where they were, I saw them right away. That was all I needed," he said, adding, "...but you do realize that the people are the most important thing and all the other stuff is replaceable..." McVay also thanked the Cardinals organization for their hospitality.

The NFL Foundation, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans, has also donated $5 million to help those impacted by the fires. "We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Of course, in the midst of what's happening in Los Angeles, it's easy to sit back and say that football isn't important. And it's true. But at the same time, so many people — not just athletes with million-dollar contracts — depend on these games for their own livelihoods, including some who have been impacted by the fires. And I think my fellow football fans will understand this, but when times get tough, I welcome the escape that the sport brings to my life. I'm sure many people in Southern California feel the same way about their beloved Rams (or Chargers) making the playoffs.