Is Kamala Harris Headed to the Supreme Court?

I don't know about you, but I'm all Kamala Harris'd out. Democrats have shoved her in my face for the last few months, and even though I was never going to vote for her, I've yet to find much to like about her anyway. She doesn't seem very knowledgable about any issues. She's not a great communicator. Despite that whole "joy" thing they tried to push, she always came across as haughty and kind of mean during interviews. Her resume is not all that impressive when you take a deep dive. I guess I was just hoping she'd ride off into the sunset once her term as vice president was over, and we'd never have to hear from her again.

I think a lot of Democrats probably want that too, but there are a few delusional ones who are keeping her career on life support, like the ones who suggest Biden should resign immediately and let her serve out the rest of his term so she can officially become the first female president.

And then there's Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state representaitve and CNN pundit, who suggested today that Biden should nominate Harris for the Supreme Court before he leaves office. Seriously. He called her a "hell of a vice president" with a "legal pedigree to sit on the Supreme Court." Watch it for yourself.

CNN: Kamala is qualified to be a Supreme Court Justice pic.twitter.com/jXXJv8xNuK — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) November 8, 2024

Sellers doubled down on the idea on X, though he admitted she would most likely not get Senator Joe Manchin's vote.

Other bold ideas, Sotomayor needs to resign. The court is currently 6-3. This would limit Trumps ability to make it 7-2. It’s silly to believe there is no difference.



You can confirm in 10 weeks (see ACB). You have very good previously vetted candidates…. Sri Srinivasan,… https://t.co/gsOHe7XAjo — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 10, 2024

Of course, all of this talk is born out of the fear. Democrats are terrified of the likelihood that President Trump will create a stronger conservative Supreme Court majority. Seventy-year-old Justice Sonia Sotomayor has dealt with health issues for much of her life, and the left is afraid that she'll pull a Ruth Bader Ginsburg during Trump's second term. Despite her lack of plans to step down, many are pressuring her to retire ASAP so Biden can put someone younger and healthier in her place before he's out of office...someone like Harris if Sellers gets his way.

Imagine what a disaster that would be. If her presidential campaign is any indication, she wouldn't be able to write opinions because she doesn't seem to actually have any.

Thankfully — and a little surprisingly — not all liberals are pushing for Sotomayor to retire. Earlier this year, Mia Ives-Rublee, director for the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, told The 19th, "The call by several prominent progressive figures for Justice Sotomayor to resign at 69, because of her diabetes, are absolutely tied to ableism and the belief that disabled people are always just a step away from death." She added, "I trust that, like all disabled people, she knows best about her body. Bodily autonomy is not just about reproductive rights."

Senator Bernie Sanders also defended Sotomayor's refusal to retire today while appearing on "Meet the Press."

I'm not a Sotomayor fan, but she has every right to remain on the Supreme Court until she dies, whether it's next year or next decade. Though when I look at how the Democrats handled Joe Biden this summer, I wouldn't be surprised if there is already a plan in place to find a way to force her out. Maybe George Clooney is working on an op-ed as we speak.